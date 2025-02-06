Coach Brad Arthur has named seven England internationals in his initial 21-man squad for the Betfred Challenge Cup third round tie against Wests Warriors at AMT Headingley. With only four of Leeds’ top-20 not in contention, three of them because of injury, Leeds will field a strong 17 against the Conference South visitors. Arthur says Mikolaj Oledzki won’t feature, but it is difficult to predict who else will be left out of the matchday side for a game Rhinos are likely to win by a landslide, whoever is picked. Though it is a potential opportunity to give a couple of rookies their first team debut, Arthur insists he isn’t handing out match jerseys on a whim. Here’s how Rhinos could line up.