Predicted team: here's how Leeds Rhinos could line up for Challenge Cup tie v Wests Warriors

By Peter Smith
Published 6th Feb 2025, 17:00 BST
Updated 6th Feb 2025, 17:47 BST
Leeds Rhinos can’t be accused of taking Saturday’s season-opener lightly, despite facing non-league opposition.

Coach Brad Arthur has named seven England internationals in his initial 21-man squad for the Betfred Challenge Cup third round tie against Wests Warriors at AMT Headingley. With only four of Leeds’ top-20 not in contention, three of them because of injury, Leeds will field a strong 17 against the Conference South visitors. Arthur says Mikolaj Oledzki won’t feature, but it is difficult to predict who else will be left out of the matchday side for a game Rhinos are likely to win by a landslide, whoever is picked. Though it is a potential opportunity to give a couple of rookies their first team debut, Arthur insists he isn’t handing out match jerseys on a whim. Here’s how Rhinos could line up.

Here's how Rhinos could line up for Saturday's Challenge Cup opener against Wests Warriors.

1. Leeds Rhinos

Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

The new signing will make his competitive full debut in his favourite position, but with another full-back in the squad he might not be risked for the full game.

2. Full-back: Jake Connor

Photo: Tony Johnson

The 20-year-old rookie will get first dibs on the wing vacancy created by Maika Sivo's season-long injury.

3. Wing: Riley Lumb

Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com

Coach Brad Arthur has confirmed Handley will continue at centre this season, despite winger Maika Sivo's injury.

4. Centre: Ash Handley

Photo: Tony Johnson

Could be rested if Brad Arthur decides to give rookie Jack Smith a debut, but likely to get some game time.

5. Centre: Harry Newman

Photo: Tony Johnson

Another who could be rested to give Jack Smith a go, but the veteran is the only experienced winger in Leeds' 21.

6. Wing: Ryan Hall

Photo: Tony Johnson

