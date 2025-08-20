RFL reach decision on Wakefield Trinity game cancelled by Salford Red Devils

The RFL board have reached a decision on Wakefield Trinity’s cancelled game at Salford Red Devils.

Salford forfeited the Betfred Super League fixture, due to be played last Sunday, after claiming they couldn’t raise a team. Trinity, who are battling with Hull FC for the sixth and final play-off spot have now been awarded a 48-0 win.

A brief RFL statement said: “Following the cancellation of the round 22 Betfred Super League fixture between Salford Red Devils and Wakefield Trinity, which was scheduled for Sunday August 17, the RFL Board have ruled that the match should be awarded to Wakefield Trinity with a scoreline of 48-0. This is in line with operational rule B1:23 and taking into account the circumstances behind Salford’s cancellation of the fixture and the advanced stage of the Betfred Super League season.”

Wakefield Trinity have been handed two competition points after last week's game at Salford Red Devils was called off. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Trinity have another trip to Salford scheduled for the final round of the regular campaign, next month. Former Leeds Rhinos academy and Hull KR winger Neil Tchamambe was due to make his Trinity debut last weekend. Ironically, he has now joined Salford on a short-term loan and is set to make his first Super League appearance for them against Leigh Leopards on Friday. A protest by fans against Salford’s owners was arranged for last Sunday’s game and went ahead despite the cancellation.