How to watch Leeds Rhinos v Hull KR, Wigan Warriors v Wakefield Trinity & Castleford Tigers at Catalans

Leeds Rhinos’ huge home showdown with Hull KR is one of the main matches on Sky Sports this weekend.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fourth-placed Rhinos face the Challenge Cup holders and Betfred Super League leaders for the third time this season with the sides each having picked up one so far, both on the opposition’s turf. Rhinos will go level on points with second-placed Wigan Warriors if they win on Thursday, but a Robins victory would see them open an eight-point gap at the top of the table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here's how to watch this weekend's Super League matches. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Games involving Castleford Tigers - at Catalans Dragons - and Wakefield Trinity, who visit Wigan, will be shown live on the Sky Sports+ red button and the competition’s own streaming service SuperLeague+. Here’s how to watch Super League round 23, including channel and live stream details, kick-off times and when coverage begins.

Thursday, August 21: Leeds Rhinos v Hull KR (8pm kick-off), Sky Sports+ main channel and Action from 7.30pm.

Friday, August 22: Leigh Leopards v Salford Red Devils (8pm), Sky Sports+ red button from 7.55pm and SuperLeague+; St Helens v Hull FC (8pm), Sky Sports+ main channel and Action from 7.30pm.

Saturday, August 23: Catalans Dragons v Castleford Tigers (6pm), Sky Sports+ red button from 5.55pm and SuperLeague+.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunday, August 24: Huddersfield Giants v Warrington Wolves (3pm), Sky Sports+ red button from 2.55pm and SuperLeague+; Wigan Warriors v Wakefield Trinity, Sky Sports+ red button from 2.55pm and SuperLeague+.