How to watch Leeds Rhinos v Hull KR, Wigan Warriors v Wakefield Trinity & Castleford Tigers at Catalans

By Peter Smith
Published 20th Aug 2025, 10:01 BST
Updated 20th Aug 2025, 10:08 BST
Leeds Rhinos’ huge home showdown with Hull KR is one of the main matches on Sky Sports this weekend.

Fourth-placed Rhinos face the Challenge Cup holders and Betfred Super League leaders for the third time this season with the sides each having picked up one so far, both on the opposition’s turf. Rhinos will go level on points with second-placed Wigan Warriors if they win on Thursday, but a Robins victory would see them open an eight-point gap at the top of the table.

placeholder image
Read More
Read more: Leeds Rhinos v Hull KR: coach takes 'extra motivation' after shock He...

Rhinos are without several first-choice forwards, but will go into the game in a confident mood following last Saturday’s 64-6 thrashing of Castleford Tigers. The Final Charge clash will be broadcast exclusively live by Sky Sports, with a 30-minute build-up and post-match analysis.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Here's how to watch this weekend's Super League matches. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.placeholder image
Here's how to watch this weekend's Super League matches. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Games involving Castleford Tigers - at Catalans Dragons - and Wakefield Trinity, who visit Wigan, will be shown live on the Sky Sports+ red button and the competition’s own streaming service SuperLeague+. Here’s how to watch Super League round 23, including channel and live stream details, kick-off times and when coverage begins.

Thursday, August 21: Leeds Rhinos v Hull KR (8pm kick-off), Sky Sports+ main channel and Action from 7.30pm.

Friday, August 22: Leigh Leopards v Salford Red Devils (8pm), Sky Sports+ red button from 7.55pm and SuperLeague+; St Helens v Hull FC (8pm), Sky Sports+ main channel and Action from 7.30pm.

Saturday, August 23: Catalans Dragons v Castleford Tigers (6pm), Sky Sports+ red button from 5.55pm and SuperLeague+.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sunday, August 24: Huddersfield Giants v Warrington Wolves (3pm), Sky Sports+ red button from 2.55pm and SuperLeague+; Wigan Warriors v Wakefield Trinity, Sky Sports+ red button from 2.55pm and SuperLeague+.

Related topics:RhinosCastleford TigersHull KRSky SportsWakefield TrinityWigan Warriors
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice