Rumours of strike action have swirled around the sport during the opening weeks of the new season, following a crackdown on head contact which has seen a host of players sent-off, sin-binned or suspended. The red card shown to Hull FC’s Nu Brown last week following a clash of heads with Warrington Wolves’ Ben Currie sparked widespread anger and the governing body have now amended guidelines to avoid a repeat.

Every top-flight team was represented at an online meeting with the RFL on Wednesday, which is understood to have lasted for more than three hours. Speaking at a media briefing today (Thursday) Robert Hicks, a former referee who is now the RFL’s director of operations and legal, admitted industrial action by players is a possibility.

Leeds Rhinos' Jamkes Donaldson was banned for two games after being sin-binned in last week's defeat at Hull KR. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“We should be clear we're not complacent about that not happening,” Hicks insisted. “I don't think it's a surprise people are talking about it, but I thought the meeting was positive and the players articulated themselves fantastically well.”

Players have also voiced concerns on social media about the number of cards and/or bans for high tackles. Hicks added: “[The meeting] didn't just cover head-on-head contact, it covered a wide range of things. What the governing body, the RLPA [players’ association], Rugby League Cares and the players all agreed on was that the players are a massive part of the decision-making process going forward and that they have representation. I'm not complacent about that, but I thought it was a really positive and constructive meeting.”

New referees’ boss Phil Bentham said match officials have welcomed revised guidelines on head clashes which mean players will only be punished for initial contact. A red card for Brown was mandatory under the previous framework.

“They were very, very uncomfortable with the decision,” Bentham - who is serving his notice with football’s Professional Game Match Officials (PGMOL) before officially beginning work at the RFL - said. “We were straight on to it to come to a solution that would suit everybody so we don't have to go into this weekend with that framework holding us back in terms of making sensible decisions. That has been dealt with this week and the referees are a lot more comfortable going into the weekend and are aware of exactly where they can use mitigations within the framework to come out with sensible outcomes.”

Castleford Tigers' Liam Watts, far right of picture, was sent-off by referee Tom Grant in the round one Super League clash with Wigan Warriors. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

