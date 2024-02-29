Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Prop Tom Holroyd has been named in Rhinos’ initial 21-man squad to face visitors Catalans Dragons on Saturday. He has not played since undergoing knee surgery last year.

Second-rower James McDonnell (hamstring) could also make his first Betfred Super League appearance of the season. He was named in the squad for last week’s trip to Hull KR, but did not feature in the matchday 17.

Full-back Lachie Miller is included in the 21 after withdrawing from the Hull KR game an hour before kick-off because of illness. Nineteen-year-old centre Ned McCormack has been called up for the first time and is awarded the number 31 jersey. Prop Tom Nicholson-Watton and half-back Jack Sinfield are others who have yet to feature this year.

Tom Holroyd, third from left, could make his first appearance of the season when Leeds Rhinos face Catalans Drtagons on Saturday. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Leeds are without props Sam Lisone and James Donaldson who begin three and two-game bans respectively following yellow cards last week. Another front-rower, Mikolaj Oledzki, will miss a second successive match with a shoulder injury and wingers David Fusitu’a (knee) and Derrell Olpherts (hip), second-row Morgan Gannon (concussion) and centre Max Simpson (knee) remain on the casualty list. Hooker Corey Johnson, who was 18th man last week, drops out of the initial squad.