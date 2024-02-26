Players who appeal against punishment handed out by the review panel will face a disciplinary hearing tomorrow (Tuesday). Four of last weekend’s match featured at least one red or yellow card, but not all of those resulted in a charge. Among those facing no further action is Hull’s Nu Brown, who was sent-off following a head clash with Warrington Wolves’ Ben Currie. That sparked a furious backlash and the RFL have now pledged to amend the framework relating to head-on-head contact, emphasising that it applies only to initial contact.

In a statement, the governing body’s director of operations and legal Robert Hicks said: “We are in the very early stages of the season at all levels, having introduced significant changes as recommended by the sport’s brain health sub-committee and in that regard we thank the players and coaches for their response. Comparing round two of the Betfred Super League to the opening round, there has been a significant reduction in the number of charges, reflecting a significant change in player behaviour with a tiny proportion of over 3,000 tackle events leading to charges for head contact.

“It has been a similar story through the early rounds of the Betfred Challenge Cup and the AB Sundecks 1895 Cup. However we have acknowledged throughout this process that it would be challenging for all and that as a governing body we need to be flexible, and sympathetic to those at the sharp end.

“The dismissal of Nu Brown at Warrington on Friday night was an uncomfortable moment for the sport and it has highlighted a lack of clarity in the wording of the framework as followed by match officials on the night. We recognise this will be of little consolation to the player or his club and we thank them for their measured response.

“Head to head contact was an area highlighted as especially important by the brain health sub-committee, given the impact on two players, so it will remain a focus of the framework, and will continue to be sanctioned – specific to initial contact.”

The process will be explained to head coaches and representatives of all 12 Super League clubs at separate meetings on Tuesday. Here’s a list of this week’s charges.

