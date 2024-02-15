Referee Phil Bentham with Leeds Rhinos' Carl Ablett during the 2011 Challenge Cup final, won by Wigan Warriors, at Wembley. Picture by Vaughn Ridley/SWpix.com.

Phil Bentham will take over more than a year after previous referees’ boss Steve Ganson was stood down during an internal investigation into the match officials’ department. Ganson left the RFL “by mutual consent” at the end of last year.

Bentham spent 14 seasons as a Super League referee and took charge of Challenge Cup and Grand Finals before retiring because of injury in 2018. He was a match officials’ coach until March 2021 and returns to the sport after two years working at the top level of football with the Professional Game Match Officials (PGMOL). The RFL say he will begin work “following a period of transition from his current role”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Referee Phil Bentham in the thick of the action during Leeds Rhinos' win over St Helens in the 2011 Super League Grand Final. Picture by Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bentham, from Leigh, said: “I’m delighted to take up this role as RFL head of match officials. It's a great time to be returning to rugby league as the sport moves into a really exciting period. We will be committed, as a team, to raising officiating standards at all levels, from the community game to the men’s and women’s Super Leagues, whilst being open and transparent to allow a better understanding of officiating. I'd like to place on record my thanks to PGMOL for the opportunity to work and learn in elite level football and look forward to sharing ideas with them in the future.”

Robert Hicks, the RFL’s director of operations who has also assumed executive responsibility for the department in 2024, said: “After a recruitment process involving a number of highly impressive candidates from a range of rugby league competitions and other sports, we are pleased to confirm Phil Bentham’s return to rugby league. The demands of this high-profile position are constantly evolving, and we recognise there will be greater scrutiny for all match officials in 2024 with the new laws and interpretations that are in place - as well as having video referees at every Betfred Super League fixture thanks to the sport’s new broadcast partnership with Sky Sports.

“Phil’s experience of elite football has focused primarily on their VAR [video assistant referee] +communication, as well as assisting with the training and development of VARs across PGMOL. There is an obvious relevance to the new challenges we are facing in rugby league this season, while Phil’s considerable rugby league experience means he is relishing the involvement in officiating at all levels of the sport.