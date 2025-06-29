RFL issue apology to Castleford Tigers after 'video referee error' in loss v Wigan Warriors

Castleford Tigers have received an apology from the RFL following a “video refereeing error” during Saturday's agonising 26-20 loss to Wigan Warriors.

Speaking afterwards, angry Tigers coach Danny McGuire described some of the decisions during the game as “pathetic” and claimed the standard of officiating in Betfred Super League is “getting worse. Among the calls which left McGuire fuming was a successful captain’s challenge by Wigan in the second half.

Wigan scrum-half Harry Smith appeared to pull back opponent Josh Simm after the Castleford man had kicked ahead, but video official Aaron Moore deemed there was no reason to award Tigers a penalty, saying on the audio “there’s nothing in that”. “Everyone in the whole ground can see it’s a penalty - I’m watching something different if it’s not,” was McGuire’s reaction and now RFL head of match officials, Phil Bentham, has agreed.

The RFL released a statement confirming Bentham “contacted Castleford Tigers on Sunday morning to apologise for a video refereeing error in Saturday night’s Betfred Super League fixture against Wigan Warriors”. Bentham was quoted saying: “It’s important that the sport knows we do accept accountability when there’s been a clear error. We will continue to work, week in, week out, in detail to avoid these errors in decision-making.”

Tigers were leading at the time of the incident involving Smith, but Wigan scored moments later through Zach Eckerley. Though Cas rallied to go back in front, Wigan levelled with a penalty in the final moments and won the game with a converted try in the next set.