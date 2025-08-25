Leeds Rhinos fans thrilled by wow factor as 'electric' win v Hull KR sets up big Hull FC clash

Leeds Rhinos’ stunning 28-6 hammering of table-topping Hull KR could be a game changer, according to the YEP’s fans jury.

Rhinos have virtually secured their place in the end of season play-offs after outclassing the Betfred Super League leaders for the second time in as many months. Now our panel reckon, on that form, they are capable of going all the way to Old Trafford. A tough game awaits at Hull FC on Saturday, but confidence is high as the likes of Keenan Palasia, Lachie Miller and Jake Connor continue to impress.

DAVID MUHL

Wow - what a game, what a performance. We were great across the board, but for once, I agree with the official man of the match. Keenan Palasia was awesome; Rovers have a great pack, but Keenan made them look ordinary. He was ably assisted by young Presley Cassell. It’s hard to believe he is only 18, he has a maturity well beyond his age and looks as if he’s been playing for years. Jon Wilkin compared him to a young Sam Burgess, and I don’t think he’s far wrong.

Harry Newman scores for Leeds Rhinos in their superb home win against Hull KR. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Our backs were as impressive as ever: Lachlan Miller and Jake Connor were super-impressive and Brodie Croft continued his good run. Harry Newman had one of his best games for a while. One of the best recent signings must be Kallum Watkins. He played at least three different positions and ran his blood to water.

The first half was as near perfect as it’s possible to get. The second half wasn’t bad either, but we allowed Rovers to get into the game and Jez Litten, Rovers’ best player by some margin, had more room to run and cause us problems.

The only black mark on the performance was Rovers’ late score, but I’m being picky. Ash Handley went off with 20 minutes to go and that’s a concern, let’s hope it’s nothing too serious and he’ll be back next week. The trip to Wigan in the last game could be a playoff for second place. With our remaining fixtures against Hull, Huddersfield, Catalans and Wigan, I don’t think second is beyond us. Wigan have a tricky run in with games against us and Saints, so let’s hope. We’ve got a tricky trip to Hull next, but I’m confident.

BECKY OXLEY

Brodie Croft had a big game for Leeds Rhinos against Hull KR. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Wow, I was not expecting a game like that. We were electric, on fire and it was the best performance I’ve seen from the Rhinos in a lot of years. I said last week I thought it may come down to golden-point and nothing had made me change my mind on that. I was talking to Jon Wilkin pre-match and he predicted a close game, but that Hull KR would just scrape through with the two points.

It was probably the best thing he could have said because every time he says Leeds are going to win we end up on the wrong side of the result. He gets a lot of stick for the things he says, but he gets paid to be contentious

The whole team were playing for each other, the attacking play was immense and non-stop, the passion to win was there and we were absolutely red hot. We never gave Hull KR a chance to be in the game and I think the good times are back. The crowd were bouncing and I certainly didn’t have a voice come the end of the match.

This week we play the other side of Hull away in the battle for top-six positions at the business end of the season. It will be another great battle I’m sure. I think we will come out in the same mindset and hopefully come away with the two points.

Leeds Rhinos' Jake Connor with Hull KR rival Mikey Lewis after Thursday's game. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

IAIN SHARP

I am a fan of Canadian band Men Without Hats, who are on a European tour at the moment and that might have influenced this week’s report. Unless you’ve been Living in China or maybe Antarctica, you’ll know how big Thursday night’s win over Hull KR at Headingley really was. Pre-match, I was expecting a tight game where we’d have to keep our Head Above Water, but in reality, we blew Rovers away.

It was one of those games where everything clicked and shows the influence Brad Arthur has made on the team in merely a year: our backs on fire, running in Utter Space, the forwards taking up the challenge and the young prospects coming through. This time last year, I remember fans in a froth about the departure of Rhyse Martin, who we've not really missed. Likewise, Thursday showed we have an excellent replacement for Morgan Gannon in the pipeline.

One down side was conceding the late score again. Hardly a Pop Goes The World moment, but it would be great to see us nil a side just for once. Where Do The Boys Go from here? Apart from the obvious trip to Hull next week, Who Knows? I Got The Message we shouldn't make any plans for early October just yet. I Like my trips to Old Trafford!

TOM GOLDSWORTHY

I think most people would agree Leeds Rhinos exceeded all expectations of themselves as they dominated top of the table Hull KR on Thursday evening. It was a performance that would make even the most pessimistic of fans start to believe this could be a special year.

Every player stepped up to the task as we bullied the Robins at Headingley. It was - barring their late consolation try - almost the complete performance Brad Arthur has been calling for and one we have shown signs of pulling off all season.

It would be easy to sing the praises of Jake Connor and Lachie Miller once again, or Harry Newman for his heroic last-ditch tackle, but every player deserves credit, especially the forwards where we had injury problems going in, not that you would have noticed.

However one player I will highlight is Brodie Croft. He has come under fire this season - from me especially - for underperforming, but he is proving us doubters wrong. He had a solid game against Leigh two weeks ago and he was back to his best once against KR. The work he put in in defence was faultless and we are starting to see signs of the player we paid the big bucks for in attack, pulling off two outrageous try assists. Hopefully this isn’t a purple patch and he can find some consistency going forward.

Looking ahead to Hull FC and the rest of the season, our destiny is in our own hands. Especially after Thursday’s win, the Rhinos have shown how good we can be and should not fear any of our rivals in the race to the Super League title. If we keep this level of performance up and with key players coming back, it’s hard to see who is going to stop us winning that elusive ninth Super League crown.