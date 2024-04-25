Leeds Rhinos coach Rohan Smith not fearing for his job as he plots return to form v Hull FC
and live on Freeview channel 276
A run of four successive home defeats has left Rhinos out of the Betfred Challenge Cup and eighth in Betfred Super League with almost a third of the regular season completed. There were boos from the stands after last Friday’s 30-24 defeat to Huddersfield Giants at AMT Headingley and some fans have called for a change of coach.
But speaking ahead of Sunday’s game at second-bottom Hull FC, Smith, who took charge two years ago and masterminded a turnaround which led Rhinos to the 2022 Grand Final, insisted he is in regular contact with chief executive Gary Hetherington and carrying on with business as normal. Smith is under contract until the end of next season and asked if he has received assurances he will be given the time to see his project through, the coach said: “Gary and I talk every day, multiple times.
“I have heard nothing alternate to me coming in and doing my job for the club. We want to do better and we have played some good footy. We need to get some more results, that’s clear, but it is not the worst position in the world to be in.”
