But speaking ahead of Sunday’s game at second-bottom Hull FC, Smith, who took charge two years ago and masterminded a turnaround which led Rhinos to the 2022 Grand Final, insisted he is in regular contact with chief executive Gary Hetherington and carrying on with business as normal. Smith is under contract until the end of next season and asked if he has received assurances he will be given the time to see his project through, the coach said: “Gary and I talk every day, multiple times.