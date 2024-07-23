Reasons for optimism, a tough call and names to remember: latest Leeds Rhinos talking points

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds Rhinos head to Huddersfield Giants on Thursday with their top-six hopes still alive, but the mountain getting steeper.

Rhinos were beaten 20-12 by Hull KR in the first game of coach Brad Arthur’s short-term contract, which runs until the end of this season and there were signs the former Parramatta Eels boss is already having a positive effect. Here’s five talking points.

1: Laugh or cry?

From a Rhinos perspective it’s difficult to know whether to laugh or cry following the events of last weekend. The teams in fourth, fifth and sixth place also lost so there was no significant harm done to Leeds’ play-off hopes, but it was an opportunity missed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matt Frawley impressed for Leeds Rhinos against Hull KR. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Hull KR were full value for their win, scoring four tries to two, but Rhinos should have been good enough to hold on when they went two points ahead with 10 minutes left. All the visitors’ tries followed errors by Leeds so it felt like a self-inflicted defeat.

With only nine games remaining, Rhinos can’t afford many more losses if they are going to sneak into the top six. Thursday’s game at Huddersfield Giants is one of only three remaining fixtures against teams below them on the table and six of their last nine games are away from home. It’s still possible, but it’s a tall order and Rhinos are relying on other sides doing them favours.

2: Realistic aim.

Rhinos have to go all out for the play-offs and the season will be a dismal failure if they don’t achieve that - as opposed to a common or garden one should they finish in the six and not reach Old Trafford. But, even if they don’t climb a place on the ladder, Brad Arthur can still achieve things in his time as coach.

Leeds Rhinos academy prop Jayemm Oladipupo is a young player with a bright future. Picture by Matthew Merrick/Leeds Rhinos.

It’s crucial the team are in good shape for the start of pre-season and in a decent position to attack next year, whoever is at the helm then. The odds were stacked against him from the start and Arthur won’t be to blame if Leeds finish outside the six, but he has an opportunity to raise standards, individually and as a team, which would represent a successful stint.

3: Reasons to be optimistic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The very early signs, from last week’s game, are he is on course to do that. They didn’t sustain it for 80 minutes, but certainly in the first half against Hull KR, Rhinos looked better than they have been for most of this season.

They appeared more organised, individuals knew their role and they played with a plan. It was a step up from the previous week’s defeat at Warrington Wolves and if Arthur can maintain that level of improvement over the next couple of months, Leeds will be in good form at the end of the year.

Leeds Rhinos coach Brad Arthur. Picture by Peter Smith.

The big thing is not to revert back to old habits when fatigued or under pressure, which happened last Saturday. All the Robins’ tries followed errors or lapses of concentration by Leeds, highlighting one of their biggest issues this term.

Both Rhinos’ touchdowns came off kicks which the Robins’ defence didn’t deal with and Leeds’ finishing has to be sharper, but at least they created some spells or pressure near the opposition’s line. And their defence was much more aggressive, which fans will welcome.

4:Tough call.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of Arthur’s first selection decisions was to recall scrum-half Matt Frawley in place of Jack Sinfield. That was tough on the 19-year-old who didn’t do a lot wrong when he was picked ahead of Frawley for the game at Warrington.

Sinfield has time on his side, but is in a tough situation as third-choice half-back, behind Brodie Croft and Frawley. The reserves play only every other week and an injury ruled him out when he was due to feature on dual-registration for Halifax earlier this season.

A loan move would be a risk with no other specialist halves in the squad, so Sinfield is doing a lot of training and not much playing, which can’t be easy for a young prospect. Frawley bounced back from his disappointment the week before by producing one of his best performances in a Leeds jersey. The Aussie has had a difficult start to his Rhinos career, but is a player who could flourish under Arthur’s coaching.

5: Famous footsteps.

The Rhinos academy team which beat Hull KR 52-18 in Saturday’s curtain-raiser featured three sons of Grand Final winners. Kai Taylor Smith’s dad Lee was a try scorer at Old Trafford in 2007, 2008 - when he was man of the match - and 2009, playing a different position each time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joe Diskin is son of Matt Diskin, Harry Sunderland Trophy in Leeds’ 2004 Super League triumph and a member of the three-peat title-winning team. Lore Jones-Buchanan’s father Jamie Jones-Buchanan played in seven of Rhinos’ eight Grand Final victories, missing only the 2015 treble-clinching triumph.