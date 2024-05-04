'Out until late July': Leeds Rhinos setback as star confirms long layoff

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Second-rower James Bentley has not played since failing a head injury assessment during Rhinos’ win at Castleford Tigers on March 28. A similar injury sustained at Huddersfield Giants last August ended Bentley’s 2023 season.

Interviewed on the pitch at AMT Headingley before Friday’s win against London Broncos, the Ireland international said he is expected to be on the casualty list until the end of July. Also speaking to the crowd before Rhinos’ 46-8 victory, prop Tom Holroyd confirmed he will miss next Saturday’s clash with Catalans Dragons in Perpignan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds Rhinos' James Bentley. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.