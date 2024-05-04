'Out until late July': Leeds Rhinos setback as star confirms long layoff
Second-rower James Bentley has not played since failing a head injury assessment during Rhinos’ win at Castleford Tigers on March 28. A similar injury sustained at Huddersfield Giants last August ended Bentley’s 2023 season.
Interviewed on the pitch at AMT Headingley before Friday’s win against London Broncos, the Ireland international said he is expected to be on the casualty list until the end of July. Also speaking to the crowd before Rhinos’ 46-8 victory, prop Tom Holroyd confirmed he will miss next Saturday’s clash with Catalans Dragons in Perpignan.
Holroyd failed a head injury assessment in the home defeat by Warrington Wolves a month ago. Leeds have no game the weekend after their trip to France and Holroyd hopes to be available when they return to action with a visit St Helens on Friday, May 24.
