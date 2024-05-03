Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Croft was taken off late in the first half and didn’t return to the action. He went into the match with more try-assists than any other player in Betfred Super League and got Rhinos up and running with his first try for the club.

“Brodie had some tightness in his groin,” Smith said. “Let’s hope it’s more precautionary.”

Leeds also lost young winger Riley Lumb just a minute into the game. “Lumby’s in pain with a hamstring injury,” Smith confirmed.

Jack Sinfield made his first appearance of the season in place of Matt Frawley and was named the official man of the match. Smith revealed Frawley’s omission was a selection decision and said: “Jack has been working hard in the background and I thought it was a good time to get him in there.