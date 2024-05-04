Fans, tries, celebrations: 25 previously unseen pictures from Headingley as Leeds Rhinos beat London Broncos

Leeds Rhinos got back to winning ways by thumping London Broncos 46-8 in front of a 13,259 crowd at AMT Headingley.
By Peter Smith
Published 4th May 2024, 11:10 BST
Updated 4th May 2024, 11:55 BST

It was Leeds’ second successive victory in Betfred Super League and ended a run of four successive home defeats. The hosts had eight different try scorers, including teenager Jack Sinfield who was in the side for the first time this year. Ace YEP photographer Bruce Rollinson was there to capture the action and atmosphere. Here’s 25 of his pictures from a morale-boosting night for Rhinos, including tries, on-field celebrations and faces in the crowd.

Sam Lisone, left, is congratulated by James McDonnell after scoring Rhinos' seventh try.

1. Best on Earth

Sam Lisone, left, is congratulated by James McDonnell after scoring Rhinos' seventh try. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Andy Ackers made an impact for Rhinos in a new role as substitute.

2. That's Andy

Andy Ackers made an impact for Rhinos in a new role as substitute. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Mascot Ronnie Rhino with young fans at the game against London.

3. Ronnie Rhino

Mascot Ronnie Rhino with young fans at the game against London. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Referee Aaron M oore admires the technique as Rhinos marksman Rhyse Martin lands a touchline conversion.

4. Rhysssssssse

Referee Aaron M oore admires the technique as Rhinos marksman Rhyse Martin lands a touchline conversion. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Rhinos prop Sam Lisone powers over to score.

5. Sam Lisone's try

Rhinos prop Sam Lisone powers over to score. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Jack Sinfield and Mikolaj Oledzki celebrate with Mickael Goudemand after he touched down at the start of the second half.

6. Celebration

Jack Sinfield and Mikolaj Oledzki celebrate with Mickael Goudemand after he touched down at the start of the second half. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

