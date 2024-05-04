It was Leeds’ second successive victory in Betfred Super League and ended a run of four successive home defeats. The hosts had eight different try scorers, including teenager Jack Sinfield who was in the side for the first time this year. Ace YEP photographer Bruce Rollinson was there to capture the action and atmosphere. Here’s 25 of his pictures from a morale-boosting night for Rhinos, including tries, on-field celebrations and faces in the crowd.
1. Best on Earth
Sam Lisone, left, is congratulated by James McDonnell after scoring Rhinos' seventh try. Photo: Bruce Rollinson
2. That's Andy
Andy Ackers made an impact for Rhinos in a new role as substitute. Photo: Bruce Rollinson
3. Ronnie Rhino
Mascot Ronnie Rhino with young fans at the game against London. Photo: Bruce Rollinson
4. Rhysssssssse
Referee Aaron M oore admires the technique as Rhinos marksman Rhyse Martin lands a touchline conversion. Photo: Bruce Rollinson
5. Sam Lisone's try
Rhinos prop Sam Lisone powers over to score. Photo: Bruce Rollinson
6. Celebration
Jack Sinfield and Mikolaj Oledzki celebrate with Mickael Goudemand after he touched down at the start of the second half. Photo: Bruce Rollinson
