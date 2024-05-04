It was Leeds’ second successive victory in Betfred Super League and ended a run of four successive home defeats. The hosts had eight different try scorers, including teenager Jack Sinfield who was in the side for the first time this year. Ace YEP photographer Bruce Rollinson was there to capture the action and atmosphere. Here’s 25 of his pictures from a morale-boosting night for Rhinos, including tries, on-field celebrations and faces in the crowd.