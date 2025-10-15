Out of contract Leeds Rhinos youngster joins Super League hopefuls

A member of Leeds Rhinos’ Grand Final-winning reserves side has signed for York Knights.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jack Smith is the reigning Betfred Championship young player of the year after impressing on loan at London Broncos, but was not kept on by Leeds when his contract expired at the end of the 2025 season. The 20-year-old outside-back joined Rhinos’ academy system from Featherstone Lions and became part of the full-time squad two years ago.

Though he featured on loan/dual-registration for Halifax Panthers and Bradford Bulls last year, he did not make a first team appearance with Rhinos. His final game for them was last month’s second-string title decider when he booted two goals in an 8-0 victory over Warrington Wolves at AMT Headingley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Championship young player of the year Jack Smith has signed for York Knights after leaving Leeds Rhinos. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Smith, who scored 49 goals and five tries in his 14 matches for London is relishing moving to the Championship league leaders and 1895 Cup holders. “I’m looking forward to being a part of it and working with everyone going forward,” he said. “I can’t wait to get started, get around the lads and bounce on from the year the club had [this] year.”

Knights coach, Mark Applegarth tried to sign Smith when he was youth boss at Wakefield Trinity. He enthused: “I’m delighted we’ve managed to secure him. I think he’s another player that, given time, will turn into a fantastic signing.

“He has got a really good head on him for such a young age and he’s keen to improve. I’m really looking forward to getting stuck into him coaching-wise and I’m sure he’ll show everyone what he's capable of as the year progresses.”

York will learn over the next two days if they have secured a place in Super League for 2026, either through the club grading system or application process introduced to increase the competition to 14 clubs.