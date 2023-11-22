Star signings Brodie Croft and Andy Ackers are set to make a competitive Leeds Rhinos debut against their former club when Betfred Super League begins in February.

The opening two weeks of matches, plus the rivals round, were announced this evening (Wednesday) ahead of the full fixture list being published at 8.30am on Thursday. Rhinos open their campaign against Salford Red Devils on Friday, February 16.

Leeds paid six-figure fees to Salford for stand-off Croft and hooker Ackers last month. The round one clash could also see ex-Rhinos winger/centre Nene Macdonald make his first appearance for the Red Devils.

The Papua New Guinea star joined Leeds from Leigh on an initial two-year contract last autumn and that was extended until the end of 2027 in July. However, he was released by Rhinos after failing to return from paternity leave in Australia two months later and signed for Salford, on a four-year deal, in October.

Rhinos signings Brodie Croft, left and Andy Ackers will face their former club in Super League round one. Picture by Matthew Merrick/Leeds Rhinos.

Rhinos’ second fixture is away to Hull KR on Thursday, February 22. They will kick-off next season’s rivals round, played over the Easter weekend, with a derby at Castleford Tigers on Thursday, March 28.

Tigers play host to champions Wigan Warriors in round one on Saturday, February 17 and open their away campaign at Salford eight days later. Other fixtures in the opening two rounds have also been confirmed.

Round one: Thursday, February 15 - Hull FC v Hull KR; Friday, February 16 - St Helens v London Broncos and Leigh Leopards v Huddersfield Giants; Saturday, February 17 - Catalans Dragons v Warrington Wolves.

Rhinos will be hoping for drier conditions than this year's encounter when they visit Hull KR in Super League round two. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Round two: Friday, February 23 - London Broncos v Catalans Dragons and Warrington Wolves v Hull FC; Saturday, February 24 - Huddersfield Giants v St Helens and Wigan Warriors v Leigh Leopards (subject to World Club Challenge).