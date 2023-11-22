Leeds Rhinos have been reinforced by three overseas additions in their third week of pre-season training.

Australian half-back Matt Frawley and French forward Mickael Goudemand both trained with their new side for the first time on Tuesday and another Aussie, full-back Lachie Miller, arrived in Leeds the same day.

NRL recruit Paul Momirovski is not due in this country until the new year and Harry Newman and Rhyse Martin are on leave after international duty, but the rest of the full-time squad are now back at work.

Though players including new signing Kieran Hudson, winger Ash Handley and prop Tom Holroyd are undergoing rehab’ after injuries, most of the senior players are in full training. Yorkshire Evening Post photographer James Hardisty was invited to Rhinos’ Kirkstall camp this week to meet Frawley and Goudemand. Here’s 13 images from their first training session.

1 . Mickael Goudemand and Matt Frawley Overseas recruits Mickael Goudemand, left and Matt Frawley arrived in Leeds last weekend and trained with Rhinos for the first time on Tuesday. Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales

2 . Pre-season at Kirkstall Rhinos train under darkening skies at their Kirkstall base. Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales

3 . Sam Lisone Sam Lisone with the ball, Jarrod O'Connor at marker and Andy Ackers in the acting-half role. Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales

4 . Andy Ackers Off-season recruit Andy Ackers chats to two of his new Rhinos teammates. Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales

5 . Andy Ackers and Cameron Smith Cameron Smith gets to grips with his new Rhinos teammate Andy Ackers. Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales