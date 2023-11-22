Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

Leeds Rhinos pre-season picture gallery: behind the scenes at training as new faces get down to work

Leeds Rhinos have been reinforced by three overseas additions in their third week of pre-season training.
By Peter Smith
Published 22nd Nov 2023, 11:49 GMT
Updated 22nd Nov 2023, 12:01 GMT

Australian half-back Matt Frawley and French forward Mickael Goudemand both trained with their new side for the first time on Tuesday and another Aussie, full-back Lachie Miller, arrived in Leeds the same day.

NRL recruit Paul Momirovski is not due in this country until the new year and Harry Newman and Rhyse Martin are on leave after international duty, but the rest of the full-time squad are now back at work.

Though players including new signing Kieran Hudson, winger Ash Handley and prop Tom Holroyd are undergoing rehab’ after injuries, most of the senior players are in full training. Yorkshire Evening Post photographer James Hardisty was invited to Rhinos’ Kirkstall camp this week to meet Frawley and Goudemand. Here’s 13 images from their first training session.

Overseas recruits Mickael Goudemand, left and Matt Frawley arrived in Leeds last weekend and trained with Rhinos for the first time on Tuesday.

1. Mickael Goudemand and Matt Frawley

Overseas recruits Mickael Goudemand, left and Matt Frawley arrived in Leeds last weekend and trained with Rhinos for the first time on Tuesday. Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Rhinos train under darkening skies at their Kirkstall base.

2. Pre-season at Kirkstall

Rhinos train under darkening skies at their Kirkstall base. Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Sam Lisone with the ball, Jarrod O'Connor at marker and Andy Ackers in the acting-half role.

3. Sam Lisone

Sam Lisone with the ball, Jarrod O'Connor at marker and Andy Ackers in the acting-half role. Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Off-season recruit Andy Ackers chats to two of his new Rhinos teammates.

4. Andy Ackers

Off-season recruit Andy Ackers chats to two of his new Rhinos teammates. Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Cameron Smith gets to grips with his new Rhinos teammate Andy Ackers.

5. Andy Ackers and Cameron Smith

Cameron Smith gets to grips with his new Rhinos teammate Andy Ackers. Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Rhinos' head of performance Richard Hunwicks supervises training.

6. Richard Hunwicks

Rhinos' head of performance Richard Hunwicks supervises training. Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsAsh HandleyTom Holroyd