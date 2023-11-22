Leeds Rhinos pre-season picture gallery: behind the scenes at training as new faces get down to work
Australian half-back Matt Frawley and French forward Mickael Goudemand both trained with their new side for the first time on Tuesday and another Aussie, full-back Lachie Miller, arrived in Leeds the same day.
NRL recruit Paul Momirovski is not due in this country until the new year and Harry Newman and Rhyse Martin are on leave after international duty, but the rest of the full-time squad are now back at work.
Though players including new signing Kieran Hudson, winger Ash Handley and prop Tom Holroyd are undergoing rehab’ after injuries, most of the senior players are in full training. Yorkshire Evening Post photographer James Hardisty was invited to Rhinos’ Kirkstall camp this week to meet Frawley and Goudemand. Here’s 13 images from their first training session.