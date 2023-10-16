Nene MacDonald has joined Salford after being released by Rhinos. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

The move comes just 12 days after Macdonald was released from his Rhinos contract, which also ran until the end of 2027, after he failed to return to the club from paternity leave in Australia.

Leeds are in the process of signing Salford’s 2022 Man of Steel half-back Brodie Croft and are also understood to be chasing their England hooker Andy Ackers.

Salford coach Paul Rowley. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

Macdonald told Salford’s website: “It is an exciting time for me to start a new chapter in my life, with a great team. I am excited to get out there for 2024 and the style of footy Salford play really suits me. It’s a great team that can push to play in finals and win some trophies.”

Macdonald, a Papua New Guinea international, joined Rhinos last autumn from Leigh on an initial two-year deal. That was extended in July, but he failed to return to the club two months later after a visit to Australia to attend the birth of his child.

At the time of his release, earlier this month, Rhinos had expected Macdonald to remain in Australia, but Salford coach Paul Rowley described the 29-year-old centre or winger as a “very significant addition to our team”.

He added: “I wanted to sign Nene two years ago, as he is very much my kind of athlete, so to eventually land him is fantastic.