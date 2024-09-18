One change as Leeds Rhinos squad named for must-win game at Hull KR
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Rhinos need to win their final fixture of the regular Betfred Super League season to have any chance of qualifying for the play-offs. Three-quarter Luis Roberts has been drafted into the 21 in place of Mickael Goudemand, who did not play in last Friday’s 38-0 loss at Wigan Warriors.
Roberts scored four tries in 12 appearances earlier in the season, but has not played a first team game since Arthur took charge in July. He is one of four members of this week’s squad who will leave Rhinos at the end of the campaign, along with David Fusitu’a, Rhyse Martin and James Donaldson.
Rhinos’ initial squad is: David Fusitu'a, Harry Newman, Paul Momirovski, Brodie Croft, Matt Frawley, Mikolaj Oledzki, Andy Ackers, James Bentley, Rhyse Martin, Cameron Smith, Jarrod O'Connor, Sam Lisone, James McDonnell, Justin Sangare, Jack Sinfield, Luis Roberts, James Donaldson, Alfie Edgell, Tom Nicholson-Watton, Ben Littlewood, Riley Lumb.
Hull KR’s 21 is: Peta Hiku, Tom Opacic, Oliver Gildart, Ryan Hall, Mikey Lewis, Sauaso Sue, Jez Litten, George King, Dean Hadley, James Batchelor, Matt Parcell, Sam Luckley, Jai Whitbread, Matty Storton, Tyrone May, Leo Tennison, Harvey Horne, Joe Burgess, Jack Broadbent, Jack Brown, Danny Richardson.
