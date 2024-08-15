'Not been impressed': Leeds Rhinos' Cameron Smith assesses own form before Magic Weekend v Warrington Wolves
Rhinos’ reigning player of the year will return from a one-game suspension in Saturday’s Magic Weekend meeting with Warrington Wolves at Elland Road and accepts he needs to raise his game.
“I’ve not been impressed with the way I’ve been playing,” Smith - Betfred Super League’s top tackler this term, with 766 - admitted. “It has been a difficult year and I’ve probably not strung consecutive good games together, so I am looking to get back to fighting form.”
Hooker Jarrod O’Connor played the full 80 minutes at loose-forward in last Saturday’s 30-4 demolition of Wigan Warriors, but coach Brad Arthur has confirmed Smith will return against Warrington and regain the captaincy from scrum-half Matt Frawley.
Smith was appointed captain in pre-season by previous boss Rohan Smith - after Leeds went without an official skipper last year - and doesn’t believe the responsibility has had a negative impact on his form. “I feel like a lot of things have happened that haven’t been in my control,” he reflected. “It has been a difficult year and I am looking to get back to playing really well.”
Smith was ever-present in this season’s starting lineup before the Wigan game. He described having to sit out Leeds’ best win and performance of the campaign as “devastating”, but feels it could prove a blessing in disguise.
“It was probably a rest I needed,” he conceded. “I’ve played a lot of minutes this year so far and I reckon it will repay me. It has given me a chance to freshen up, even though it’s only one week.”
He also feels the competition from O’Connor can give him a push. “That’s what we are aiming to build,” Smith stressed. “It’s not necessarily about who’s not playing, it is who can step in and do the same role to a specific standard, if not better.”
Last week’s win fired Rhinos back into top-six contention after defeat in the previous game at Salford Red Devils seemed to extinguish their hopes. They remain seventh in the table, four points behind Salford, Catalans Dragons and St Helens, who all face tough Magic Weekend fixtures, against Leigh Leopards, Hull KR and Wigan respectively.
“It has put us in a good position again,” Smith reflected. “I feel like we could have come up with some wins earlier than that, which would have put us in an even better position, but since Brad came in I feel we have been building our performances, we were due a big win and we are getting some momentum and playing with confidence.”
But he pledged: “We aren’t looking too far ahead. We will focus on getting the wins in the short term and what we can do in the week to put ourselves in the best position to win. It [the top-six] is definitely on and all the boys are focused and ready to rip in on Saturday.
“We’ll just take it week by week and make sure everybody does their role to a significant standard to give ourselves a chance of winning games. [Last Saturday’s win] makes the week a whole different thing, it’s more upbeat and we had a debut and a few young kids play so that’s promising. We are just excited.”
Of what has changed in the four games since Arthur took charge, Smith explained: “It’s just details and holding people accountable for performances. The boys have really taken it literally in terms of doing their job. We know if everybody does their job it gives our x-factor players a chance to shine.
“Accountability means being given a job to do and being held to it if you don’t. If you don’t, you’re not going to be in the team the week after.”
Though it’s not their own ground, Rhinos will be aiming to make the most of home city advantage this weekend. Smith, a Leeds United fan, said: “I’ve been lucky enough to play at Elland Road before.
“I am looking forward to it. It’ll be packed and hopefully the fans will get down and make it feel like a home game. It has that element of a play-off feel because there’s that many people there and we’re the last game on Saturday, so it’s exciting.”
