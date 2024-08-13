Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Coach Brad Arthur has announced a major selection decision for Leeds Rhinos’ vital Magic Weekend clash with Warrington Wolves at Elland Road.

The team boss confirmed Cameron Smith will return at loose forward and resume the captaincy on Saturday after a one-match ban ruled him out of last week’s victory over Wigan Warriors. That was the first game Smith has missed this year and Jarrod O’Connor, normally a hooker, played the full 80 minutes at loose-forward.

He was one of the stars of an outstanding team performance, but Arthur confirmed: “Cameron’s back and he’ll come straight in.” O’Connor, who hasn’t missed a game for Leeds in more than two years, has started eight times at hooker this season, with another 13 appearances as a substitute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arthur felt he “did a good job” against Wigan, but stressed his value to the side off the bench. He said: “Everyone’s got a different role to play in the team and I really like that when you bring Jarrod on, it saves you an interchange because you don’t have to change him again. He comes on and he can play the game out for you.

Leeds Rhinos captain Cameron Smith with Warrington Wolves' George Williams at Elland Road ahead of Saturday's big Magic Weekend game between the sides

“He can go to hooker to give Andy [Ackers] a rest, or he can go straight to 13, depending on what we need. He has got that leg speed around the ruck and can just add a bit of energy, speed up the play-the-ball for us.”

Scrum-half Matt Frawley skippered the side against Wigan, but Smith will take the duty this weekend, Arthur revealed. “I am working with Cam on his leadership style and how we can get better at it,” he stated.

“He is really keen and eager to be a leader and be better at it. He is just finding what works for him and how he can influence the boys.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jarrod O'Connor tackles Abbas Miski during Leeds Rhinos' defeat of Wigan Warriors last week. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

Arthur admitted he is keen to see Frawley and other senior players take more ownership of the side, stressing: “We probably need more leadership in the team. That’s what we are trying to do, encourage them to own the team and lead more, like them taking more of the final training session and in our review I need them to talk more and own it and hold each other accountable.

“The more we can do that, when we are under pressure on the field they will have that relationship and that comfort to be able to challenge each other and if someone’s not quite toeing the line, get him back in line.”

Arthur will name an initial 21-man squad on Thursday. Winger Ash Handley (wrist) and forward James Donaldson (knee/ankle) could also be back in contention and the coach stressed he is prepared to change a winning team.

“Each week, once they tell me who’s available, I pick the best 17 I think can do the job that week and win,” he said. “That’s what it’ll be again this week.

“When other guys get their opportunity to come in, they have got to do their job. I am sure they know their place in the squad as well.”