New era, old failings, tough run-in, Rob Burrow farewell: latest Leeds Rhinos talking points

A new era is beginning as Brad Arthur prepares for his debut as Leeds Rhinos head-coach.

Saturday’s visit of Hull KR is the first of what could be only 10 games in charge for the Australian who has joined Leeds on a contract until the end of this season. After the 30-18 defeat at Warrington Wolves, he has a lot to fix up in a short period of time. Here are five talking points.

1: Clear failings.

One positive for Arthur is there’s no mystery over where Rhinos are going wrong. Errors, penalties and a lack of concentration have been their downfall on numerous occasions this season, including against Warrington.

Warrington Wolves' Danny Walker breaks through the Leeds defence. Rhinos were ripped apart during two 12-point spells at the start and end of the first half. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

The margin of defeat was 12 points, the same amount the hosts led by after just five minutes. Rhinos steadied the ship for a spell after that disastrous start, but Warrington then doubled their tally in a similar blitz at the end of the first half.

Take those one-sided periods out of the game and there wasn’t much in it, but that has been the story in most of Leeds’ losses this term. If they can cut out the errors, they’ll give themselves a chance against anyone. It’s easy to say, but doing that is the hard part.

2: Lacking belief.

Perhaps it’s a confidence issue. Heads do tend to drop when things aren’t going well, but whatever’s lacking, it certainly isn’t effort. At times, certain players appear to be trying too hard and that leads to more mistakes.

Speaker of the House of Commons and president of the Rugby Football League Sir Lindsay Hoyle at the civic event commemorating the life and achievements of Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow. Picture by Tony Johnson.

On occasions this year, for example at home to Catalans Dragons and Leigh Leopards, Rhinos have shown what they are capable of, defending their line and being clinical in attack. But doing that once every two or three games isn’t good enough and won’t secure a top-six spot. The difference between Leeds’ best and worst performances is too big and there’s no consistency - from week to week or even within matches. That’s not a skill issue; Arthur’s first task is getting a talented group of players to believe in themselves.

3: Tough run-in.

Catalans Dragons’ big win at home to Salford Red Devils left Rhinos four points outside the play-offs with 10 games remaining in the regular season. That was the gap at the end of last year, when Leeds finished eighth.

It’s not an insurmountable chasm, but the task is getting harder and Leeds have a tough run-in. Only three of their remaining fixtures are against sides below them in the table - at home to Hull FC and away meetings with Huddersfield Giants and London Broncos. They have to play table-toppers Wigan Warriors and third-placed Hull KR twice each and face second-placed Warrington Wolves at Magic Weekend. The pivotal fixtures could be Salford away in round 20 and the visit of Catalans three weeks later, but - on current form - it is a real challenge to still be in the race when those matches come around.

New Leeds Rhinos head-coach Brad Arthur, left, with sporting director Ian Blease. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

4: Positive changes.

Rhinos were in a similar pickle a year ago and the club came in for justified criticism. There was some merit in jibes from media and fans - of Leeds as well as other clubs - about Rhinos lacking ambition. The perception was Rhinos hoped their fortunes would improve, without the club actually doing anything to bring that about.

Since then they’ve splashed out big money to sign Brodie Croft and Andy Ackers, brought in Ian Blease as sporting director - giving him free rein to make whatever changes he sees fit - and replaced team boss Rohan Smith with one of Australia’s most respected and experienced coaches at least on a short-term basis.

So far, none of that has had the desired effect, but, in terms of Blease’s reign, it is early days and the signs are positive. The uncertainty over who’ll be coach next year is far from ideal, but Arthur is an eye-catching appointment and Blease has done well to get him. If he can do similar with player recruitment for next season and beyond, Rhinos won’t be in a bad spot, wherever they end up in 2024.

5: True colours.

Leeds Rhinos’ true colours as a club have shone through in the six weeks since Rob Burrow’s death. It was an unprecedented situation and the organisation has handled it magnificently, as has the sport as a whole.

It is sad it takes a tragedy such as Burrow’s illness and death to bring rugby league to the public’s attention, but the code has gained new respect nationwide. Celebrations of Burrow’s life culminated in a civic event in Leeds last week, which was live-streamed on Rhinos’ YouTube channel and attended by members of his family and guests including House of Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle, who is also president of the RFL.

It was a fitting send off for one of the sport’s true greats. Burrow will never be forgotten, but it’s time now to give his family and closest friends an opportunity to grieve away from the public spotlight.