Leeds Rhinos veteran returns from long-term injury but teammate faces disciplinary concern
Prop James Donaldson played his first game since Leeds’ Betfred Super League round two defeat at Hull KR in February when Rhinos’ reserves beat Salford Red Devils 20-12 at the weekend. Donaldson was handed a two-match ban for grade D head contact in the loss to his former club and then sustained a neck injury in training.
Donaldson’s comeback is a boost for Rhinos who have two first-choice front-rowers, Tom Holroyd (concussion) and Justin Sangare (knee), on the casualty list. Another prop, Mickael Goudemand, suffered a shoulder injury against Warrington and is being assessed.
Fellow full-time squad members centre Luis Roberts (groin), prop Kieran Hudson (hamstring) and second-row Leon Ruan (hip) also made their comeback in the second-string following a spell on the casualty list and under-18s full-back Kai Taylor-Smith featured for the first time this season. Roberts was named in Rhinos’ initial squad for last Thursday’s Super League game at Warrington Wolves, but not selected in the 17.
He scored the reserves’ opening try, but was sin-binned twice for fighting. The RFL’s match review panel will study the game on Thursday with any suspensions coming into effect from the following weekend.
Centre Ned McCormack suffered a hip injury as he scored Leeds’ second try in the defeat at Warrington. That could rule him out this weekend, but Harry Newman is expected to return from a foot injury. Rhinos also have a doubt over winger Ash Handley who was struggling with an apparent leg injury at the end of last Thursday’s match.
