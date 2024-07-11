It’ll be clear to Arthur what needs putting right. Rhinos showed plenty of spirit and fight and the hosts scored only one try more than they did, but errors and penalties killed them. Warrington scored 24 points in the opening 40, 12 of them in the first five minutes and the rest in a similar period at the end.

In between that, Rhinos did okay, but that’s like saying Titanic’s maiden voyage went all right apart from the business with the iceberg. Two tries at the start of the second period halved the deficit and there were some positive signs, but they didn’t play well for long enough.

Warrington scored after two minutes through Matty Ashton from a kick by George Williams. They were gifted the ball near Rhinos’ line through a knock-on from Rhyse Martin in the opening set. In the possession from the restart, Danny Walker dummied into open space and Matt Dufty was on his shoulder to cross unopposed. Those 12 points were the difference in the end.

Rhinos survived more self-inflicted pressure after that, but got on the board after a couple of penalties and repeat set when David Fusitu’a leaped to gather Brodie Croft’s kick early in the count. They were close to getting another, but Jarrod O’Connor, whose switch of play contributed to the Fusitu’a try, lost the ball trying to touch down. Even so, the visitors would have been delighted to go into the break only eight points adrift.

However, Dufty got past Lachie Miller - after successive drop-outs - and in the next set Sam Lisone conceded a needless penalty and subsequently Dufty’s kick rebounded off Jack Sinfield – who was selected ahead of Matt Frawley – to Rodrick Tai. Stefan Ratchford’s fourth goal meant Warrington were in total control at the midway point.

Rhinos scored after back-to-back drops-outs five minutes into the second period, Miller crossing from Sinfield’s pass after Cameron Smith had handled. On 51, George Williams was sin-binned for a high shot on Andy Ackers and in the resulting set Ned McCormack scored a fine try after Croft, O’Connor, Cameron Smith and Miller had handled. The 19-year-old was injured in the process and played no further part.

Warrington ended the fightback while still down to 12, Tom Whitehead scoring from close range following an error by Fusitu’a. Ratchford maintained his 100 per cent record with the boot before Paul Momirovski scored a late consolation for Leeds after Ashton had been sin-binned for a professional foul on Lisone. The penalty count finished seven-six in Warrington’s favour and they got both six-agains.

Warrington Wolves: Dufty, Lindop, Tai, Ratchford, Ashton, Williams, Drinkwater, Harrison, Walker, Vaughan, Nicholson, Holroyd, Currie. Subs Musgrove, Powell, Crowther, Whitehead.

Leeds Rhinos: Miller, Fusitu’a, Momirovski, McCormack, Handley, Croft, Sinfield, Oledzki, O’Connor, Eseh, McDonnell, Martin, Smith. Subs Ackers, Lisone, Goudemand, Edgell.

Referee: Jack Smith (Wigan).

1 . Warrington Wolves 30 Leeds Rhinos 18 Here's how the Rhinos players rated. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com Photo Sales

2 . Full-back: Lachie Miller (squad number one) Caught out for Warrington’s third touchdown, but took his score well and gave the final pass for another try 6 Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com Photo Sales

3 . Wing: David Fusitu'a (no 2) Terrific leap and finish for Leeds’ first try, but Warrington scored a couple of times from his errors 5 Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com Photo Sales

4 . Centre: Paul Momirovski (no 4) One error, but got stuck in and took his try well 6 Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com Photo Sales

5 . Centre: Ned McCormack (no 31) The 19-year-old showed promise, scored a well-taken try, but was hurt in the process and that ended his involvement 6 Photo: Bruce Rollinson Photo Sales