Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

New head-coach Brad Arthur reckons there’s “plenty of fight” in Leeds Rhinos’ team, but improving their “fundamentals” is his first priority.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 50-year-old Australian has signed a contract until the end of this season and saw Rhinos live for the first time when they lost 30-18 at Warrington Wolves on Thursday, just hours after he arrived in this country. It was a harsh introduction as Leeds went 12-0 behind after five minutes and then, having pulled a try back, conceded two more converted touchdowns at the end of the opening 40.

An improved second half showing saw them outscore Warrington 14-6 and the try tally finished only five-four in the home side’s favour. Asked by the Yorkshire Evening Post for his first impressions, Arthur said: “I was pleased they still had plenty of fight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Coming out at half-time I was very interested to see what response was coming and the response was good. They built a bit of field position, just got to the end of sets, kicked the ball into the corner and just camped on the tryline. Then with a bit of individual brilliance blokes find their way over the tryline, but you can’t do it if you don’t have the ball and you are coming out of your own end all night.”

Leeds Rhinos' new head-coach Brad Arthur, left, with sporting director Ian Blease - who brought him to the club - before Thursday's game at Warrington Wolves. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Despite the result, Arthur insisted: “There’s plenty of positives because they play lots of good football. You’ve got to learn to get that balance right, but the fundamentals - the details - have got to improve; the errors, the penalties, even some of our end of set finishes in the first half.”

Arthur is one of the most experienced coaches in rugby league, having been in charge of Parramatta Eels from the 2014 season until his dismissal two months ago. Parramatta reached the play-offs in five of his 10 completed seasons at the helm and were NRL Grand Finalists in 2022.

His initial short-term deal means he could be in the Rhinos hot seat for just 10 games, but extending that into next year is an option. Arthur is visiting England for only the second time and none of Leeds’ squad have been coached by him in the past.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newly appointed Leeds Rhinos head-coach Brad Arthur. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

“I’ve done a bit of homework over the last couple of weeks,” he stressed. “Leeds is a massive club and there’s quite a few players in that team who have played in the NRL and throughout New South Wales Cup, so I knew a bit about them. But I think it’s great I have come in with a fresh set of eyes and also no preconceived ideas. It is a clean slate for everyone.”

Assistant-coaches Chev Walker and Scott Grix were in charge for last week’s game, but Arthur will lead Rhinos into their next fixture, at home to Hull KR on Saturday, July 20. “I can’t wait,” he added.

“I am excited, it is a challenge for me too. It takes me out of my comfort zone so I will get just as much out of it as the club will and the players will. [Saturday] will be great if we can get a big crowd there to support the boys. Hopefully they were happy with their effort and their fight [on Thursday] and now it’s my job to tidy up some of the footy.”