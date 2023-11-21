Leeds news you can trust since 1890
New club revealed for ex-Leeds Rhinos, Castleford Tigers and Warrington Wolves man Blake Austin

Former Leeds Rhinos and Castleford Tigers stand-off Blake Austin has a new club.
Blake Austin in action for Rhinos against Hull FC in April. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.Blake Austin in action for Rhinos against Hull FC in April. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.
The 32-year-old Australian has joined The Entrance Tigers who play in the Central Coast competition in New South Wales.

Austin - who was a Man of Steel nominee and capped by Great Britain in 2019, when he played for Warrington Wolves - made 41 appearances for Rhinos after joining them ahead of the 2022 campaign.

Blake Austin celebrates Castleford's win over Hull FC in September. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.Blake Austin celebrates Castleford's win over Hull FC in September. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.
He made a shock move to Castleford Tigers in August and featured in their final five games of the season as they picked up two wins to secure Betfred Super League survival.

Castleford confirmed Austin’s departure at the end of the campaign. He revealed earlier this month he was heading home to Australia and was “shattered to be leaving a little sooner than we hoped”. The Entrance announced Austin’s signing on social media this morning (Tuesday).

