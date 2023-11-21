New club revealed for ex-Leeds Rhinos, Castleford Tigers and Warrington Wolves man Blake Austin

Former Leeds Rhinos and Castleford Tigers stand-off Blake Austin has a new club.

Blake Austin in action for Rhinos against Hull FC in April. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

The 32-year-old Australian has joined The Entrance Tigers who play in the Central Coast competition in New South Wales.

Austin - who was a Man of Steel nominee and capped by Great Britain in 2019, when he played for Warrington Wolves - made 41 appearances for Rhinos after joining them ahead of the 2022 campaign.

Blake Austin celebrates Castleford's win over Hull FC in September. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

He made a shock move to Castleford Tigers in August and featured in their final five games of the season as they picked up two wins to secure Betfred Super League survival.