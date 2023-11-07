Super League time up for ex-Leeds Rhinos, Castleford Tigers and Warrington Wolves star Blake Austin
The Australian, who played for Great Britain four years ago, has revealed he is preparing to head back Down Under after failing to secure a deal for the 2024 Betfred Super League season.
In a post on social media site Instagram, Austin said he has “booked our container to fly our things back to Australia”. He added: “Shattered to be leaving a little sooner than we hoped, but getting the kids home to settle in to life back home is exciting, disappointed we fell a couple months short of getting our citizenship in this great country. Not sure what’s next, but that brings excitement, grateful for all the memories and friends we’ve met along the way, yous know who yous are. Austin’s out.”
The 32-year-old joined Warrington Wolves from Canberra Raiders ahead of the 2019 season and was a Man of Steel nominee in his first year as a Super League player. He made his Rhinos debut in 2022 and left to join Castleford three months ago. Austin helped Tigers avoid relegation, but the club announced last month he would not be part of their squad for 2024.