The Australian , who played for Great Britain four years ago, has revealed he is preparing to head back Down Under after failing to secure a deal for the 2024 Betfred Super League season.

In a post on social media site Instagram, Austin said he has “booked our container to fly our things back to Australia”. He added: “Shattered to be leaving a little sooner than we hoped, but getting the kids home to settle in to life back home is exciting, disappointed we fell a couple months short of getting our citizenship in this great country. Not sure what’s next, but that brings excitement, grateful for all the memories and friends we’ve met along the way, yous know who yous are. Austin’s out.”