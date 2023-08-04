Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over

Leeds Rhinos chief reveals background to Blake Austin exit, makes signings vow for 2023

Stand-off Blake Austin’s sudden move to Castleford Tigers was at his own request, Leeds Rhinos chief executive Gary Hetherington has confirmed.
By Peter Smith
Published 4th Aug 2023, 06:00 BST- 2 min read

Hetherington revealed the 32-year-old’s departure from Rhinos came “out of the blue” and the player himself initiated his move to Castleford.

Austin joined Tigers yesterday (Thursday) on a loan deal until the end of this season. He was in the last year of his Rhinos contract and had not been offered a new deal, though Leeds were yet to make a final decision.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Austin’s exit was not linked to comments he made on a podcast which was recorded several weeks ago and surfaced on social media on Wednesday.

Tigers signing Blake Austin reveals his squad number at the Jungle on Thursday. Picture by Simon Hall/OMH Rugby Pics/Castleford Tigers.Tigers signing Blake Austin reveals his squad number at the Jungle on Thursday. Picture by Simon Hall/OMH Rugby Pics/Castleford Tigers.
Tigers signing Blake Austin reveals his squad number at the Jungle on Thursday. Picture by Simon Hall/OMH Rugby Pics/Castleford Tigers.

Rhinos had expected Austin to see out the season with them and Hetherington stressed it was “not the club’s choice” to lose a key player at this stage in the campaign.

“The first I knew about it was late [on Wednesday] night,” Hetherington said. “I spoke to Castleford and Blake’s agent over in Australia and got confirmation from Blake and his agent [on Thursday morning] that he wanted to leave.

Read More
Leeds Rhinos' Rohan Smith talks Blake Austin exit, current options and hopes of ...

“He requested a release and that ultimately was granted. Blake has a wife and four kids and he was particularly keen to secure his future beyond this season.”

Blake Austin, left with James Bentley, looks dejected after Rhinos' loss at Castleford in March. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.Blake Austin, left with James Bentley, looks dejected after Rhinos' loss at Castleford in March. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
Blake Austin, left with James Bentley, looks dejected after Rhinos' loss at Castleford in March. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Though the move is officially a loan, Hetherington confirmed he “is a Castleford player now” and will be available for Tigers when they visit Headingley in the final round of the regular season, next month.

The signing deadline for the rest of this season is today and while an addition has not been ruled out, the short notice makes it unlikely.

Hetherington, though, stressed: “We are actively looking for other players who might be available and on the market, both here and abroad, for next season.”

Related topics:Castleford TigersBlake AustinCastlefordRhinosAustraliaHeadingley