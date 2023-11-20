Here's when the 2024 Super League fixtures will be announced and round 1 begins
A date has been revealed for the start of the 2024 Betfred Super League season and when fixtures will be confirmed.
The campaign is due to begin on Friday, February 16, which is a year to the day since Leeds Rhinos opened the 2023 season with a 42-10 defeat at Warrington Wolves.
Clubs will announce their first home game this Wednesday, November 22 and full fixtures will be published on Thursday morning.
Next year’s Betfred Challenge Cup final has already been announced for Saturday, June 8. The Grand Final will be played on Saturday, October 12.