Ex-Leeds Rhinos man signs contract extension with rivals Hull FC

A former Leeds Rhinos player has signed an extended contract with top-flight rivals Hull FC.

Scrum-half Aidan Sezer, who played for Leeds in 2022 and 2023, joined Hull in pre-season on a two-year deal and that has now been extended until the end of 2027. Sezer, Hull’s captain, has missed only two games this year, making 25 appearances in all competitions and being credited with 19 Betfred Super League try assists.

The 34-year-old Australian is the latest Hull player to agree a contract extension following Cade Cust, Lewis Martin, Harvey Barron, Davy Litten, Liam Knight, Herman Ese’ese, Denive Balmforth and Will Hutchinson. He said: “I’m happy and grateful to be extending my time with the club.

Aidan Sezer is tackled by Kallum Watkins and Ash Handley during Hull FC's defeat at Leeds Rhinos in May. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

“I’ve loved my time here so far and I really feel like we are moving in the right direction. I feel a real connection with these fans and taking to the field in front of them every week, home or away, is a genuine pleasure.”

He added: “My sole focus remains to achieve something with this club and this special group of players over the next couple of years and reward that passionate support we have in the stands.”

Hull FC director of rugby Gareth Ellis hailed Sezer as “a significant addition to our squad in 2025”. He said: “We’re delighted to see him add a further year to his contract here in West Hull. His influence, both on and off the field, with his leadership qualities and knowledge of the game, has been hugely impactful on our squad as a whole, but in particular our younger players. With Cade Cust also signing a new deal recently, the addition of Jake Arthur in 2026 and some bright young spine players coming through our ranks, I’m excited by our options in the halves over the coming years.”