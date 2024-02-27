Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mikolaj Oledzki missed last week’s defeat at Hull KR because of a shoulder injury and his fellow first-choice prop Tom Holroyd has yet to play this season following knee surgery. Coach Rohan Smith confirmed Holroyd is now “back in the picture”, but Oledzki’s chances of playing this week are not looking good.

Oledzki suffered damage to the same shoulder at the end of 2022 which kept him out of Rhinos’ first six games last year. Speaking at his weekly preview press conference today (Tuesday), Smith said Oledzki’s situation “is not as clear cut as many other injuries are”. He revealed: “It is a sort of week to week proposition. He is possible for this week, but more possible than probable. He could progress significantly in a few days or it might take a bit more time - it could be round three, four or five, we’re not quite sure.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Second-rower James McDonnell is also “back in the mix” following a pre-season hamstring injury, but Holroyd’s likely return is a rare piece of good news for Leeds’ middle-unit. James Donaldson, who started at prop in round one and was a substitute last week, has accepted a two-match penalty notice for grade D head contact following his yellow card at Hull KR.

Mikolaj Oledzki is "more possible than probable" for Saturday's game against Catalans Dragons, copach Rohan Smith says. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Rhinos have challenged the D grading handed to front-rower Sam Lisone over his sin-binning for a different high tackle offence in the same game. Even if that grade is reduced, Lisone - who was handed a three-game penalty notice - is likely to be banned this week.

“Ideally we would love everyone available to make a selection headache,” Smith admitted. But he insisted: “They [Holroyd and McDonnell] are coming in fresh and they’ve done a bunch of good work on the training field and they are eager to get back into it.”

French Test prop Justin Sangare is fit and available and 21-year-old rookie Tom Nicholson-Watton is in contention for what would be only his second Betfred Super League appearance. Off-season signing Kieran Hudson made his comeback from an Achilles injury in a pre-season game against Hunslet almost a month ago. He is likely to feature for the reserves next week, but is not yet available for first team selection. Former Catalans forward Mickael Goudemand is expected to be at prop again this week after starting there against Hull KR and Leon Ruan is another option.

Tom Holroyd could return for Leeds Rhinos agianst Catalans Dragons on Saturday. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some fans and pundits felt Rhinos went into the season a ‘middle’ short, but asked if he is happy and comfortable with his options, Smith said: “I am, very much so. Obviously if you take out three or four middle players through injury or suspension at any club, they would probably say they are one short. When we are back all together, fully fit, we will be able to make a better assessment of that, rather than speculating.”