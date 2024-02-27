Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds Rhinos prop-forward Sam Lisone will appear before a disciplinary tribunal today (Tuesday) after being handed a three-game penalty notice following his yellow card in last week’s defeat at Hull KR. Lisone is appealing against a charge of grade D head contact. His teammate James Donaldson, who was sin-binned in a separate incident, has accepted a two-game penalty notice and £250 fine for grade D head contact.

Donaldson will miss Saturday’s visit of Catalans Dragons and the trip to Leigh Leopards six days later. Lisone’s ban would also rule him out of a home clash with St Helens. Hull FC’s Liam Sutcliffe has challenged a charge of grade D Grade D contact with the match official in last week’s defeat at Warrington Wolves. He was handed a two-game penalty notice and £250 fine by the match review panel.

