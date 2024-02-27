Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

Disciplinary news as Leeds Rhinos, Hull FC and Leigh Leopards players appeal against charges

Five players have appealed against charges issued by the RFL’s match review panel.
By Peter Smith
Published 27th Feb 2024, 12:57 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Leeds Rhinos prop-forward Sam Lisone will appear before a disciplinary tribunal today (Tuesday) after being handed a three-game penalty notice following his yellow card in last week’s defeat at Hull KR. Lisone is appealing against a charge of grade D head contact. His teammate James Donaldson, who was sin-binned in a separate incident, has accepted a two-game penalty notice and £250 fine for grade D head contact.

Donaldson will miss Saturday’s visit of Catalans Dragons and the trip to Leigh Leopards six days later. Lisone’s ban would also rule him out of a home clash with St Helens. Hull FC’s Liam Sutcliffe has challenged a charge of grade D Grade D contact with the match official in last week’s defeat at Warrington Wolves. He was handed a two-game penalty notice and £250 fine by the match review panel.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Leigh Centurions’ Jack Hughes (Grade B dangerous contact, £250 fine), Tom Amone (Grade C head contact, two-match penalty notice) and Ricky Leutele (grade B head contact:, one-match penalty notice) have challenged charges from Betfred Super League round one and will also face the tribunal today.

Related topics:RFLHull FCLiam SutcliffeCatalans Dragons