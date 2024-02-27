Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The opening weeks of the Betfred Super League season have seen a flurry of red and yellow cards, including six sin-binnings in Rhinos’ opening two fixtures. After 13 permanent or temporary dismissals the previous weekend, only one of the five matches in round two - Catalans Dragons’ win at London Broncos - remained 13 versus 13 throughout.

The RFL has cracked down on contact to the head this year in advance of a new law next season which will ban tackles above the armpit. Speaking after last Thursday’s 22-12 loss at Hull KR, Rhinos coach Rohan Smith predicted being a player down is something “everyone’s going to be doing, most likely, for periods of every game if it keeps going”.

Leeds conceded two tries while they had a player off the field at Sewell Group Craven Park and Cameron Smith admitted playing with 12 men is something they will have to get to grips with. “We are just going to have to adapt to it and control what we can control,” he warned. “It is out of our hands so we have to deal with it and crack on. I think that’s the way the game is going to go. I am all for player safety and looking after us and we will have to go with it.”

Leeds captain Cameron Smith is tackled by Hull KR's former Rhjinos players Corey Hall and Elliot Minchella. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

The sin-binnings were among 11 penalties against Rhinos, who received only three themselves. Hull KR’s final touchdown came after Smith was penalised for dissent and the captain admitted he got “bit frustrated”. He said: “I got pinged for dissent. I am not sure it was in that manner, but it was on me that one.”

Lisone and Donaldson were both handed penalty notices which are set to keep them out of Saturday’s game against Catalans Dragons at AMT Headingley, but Cameron Smith reckons last week’s setback hasn’t dented the team’s confidence. “The boys are still upbeat and we feel really connected,” he stated.

“I didn’t, at any point, feel we were under the pump [in last week’s game]. We conceded three tries from kicks and the bounce of the ball didn’t go our way. It hurt, but it will put us in good stead.”

One positive for Rhinos was the performance of 19-year-old full-back Alfie Edgell, who started a Super League game for the first time. He was due to be 18th man for the second successive match, but was called into the 17 an hour before kick-off after Lachie Miller was ruled out because of illness.

Cameron Smith in action for Leeds Rhinos during their Super League round one win over Salford Red Devils. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.