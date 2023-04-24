'Mature, tough half-back': Leeds Rhinos boss Rohan Smith comments on youngster Jack Sinfield
Teenage half-back Jack Sinfield is ready for a first team recall “when the opportunity is there” his Leeds Rhinos coach Rohan Smith says.
Sinfield made the first of his five senior appearances at Easter last year, but has not featured in 2023.
He has been in impressive form in Rhinos’ lower grades, bagging a brace of tries for the reserves in their most recent game, against Hull earlier this month.
The 18-year-old, who is still academy qualified, was a non-playing member of the initial 21-man squad for Leeds’ past two matches, including last Friday’s 20-6 defeat at Leigh Leopards.
Half-back Aidan Sezer suffered a quad muscle injury in that game which could make him a doubt for Rhinos’ next fixture at home to Salford Red Devils on Friday, May 5.
Richie Myler moved into the halves with Ash Handley switching to full-back against Leigh and for the second-half of the previous week’s win over Hull FC.
But Sinfield is the only other specialist half-back in Rhinos’ senior squad and, speaking before Sezer’s injury, Smith said he is ready to slot in if needed.
“I think he has really improved through the pre-season and his performances in the academy and reserves early in the season have been very mature, tough and good team-oriented half-back performances,” Smith said. “I think he is ready to jump in when the opportunity is there for him.”