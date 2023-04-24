Sinfield made the first of his five senior appearances at Easter last year, but has not featured in 2023.

He has been in impressive form in Rhinos’ lower grades, bagging a brace of tries for the reserves in their most recent game, against Hull earlier this month.

The 18-year-old, who is still academy qualified, was a non-playing member of the initial 21-man squad for Leeds’ past two matches, including last Friday’s 20-6 defeat at Leigh Leopards.

Jack Sinfield scored a brace of tries for Rhinos' reserves against Hull at Headingley last time out. Picture by Craig Hawkhead/Leeds Rhinos.

Half-back Aidan Sezer suffered a quad muscle injury in that game which could make him a doubt for Rhinos’ next fixture at home to Salford Red Devils on Friday, May 5.

Richie Myler moved into the halves with Ash Handley switching to full-back against Leigh and for the second-half of the previous week’s win over Hull FC.

But Sinfield is the only other specialist half-back in Rhinos’ senior squad and, speaking before Sezer’s injury, Smith said he is ready to slot in if needed.

Aidan Sezer, seen tackling Gareth O'Brien, suffered a quad muscle injury in Leeds' loss at Leigh. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.