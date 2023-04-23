James Bentley scores from Blake Austin's pass. Both players are in the final year of their Rhinos contract. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

Leeds have no fixture this weekend and plenty of work to do before the visit of Salford Red Devils on Friday, May 5. Here’s five talking points.

1: Half-time scores in Rhinos’ 10 games this season have been (Leeds first): 0-30, 6-10, 12-18, 0-0, 8-6, 8-22, 0-14, 4-13, 18-0, 6-16.

The fact they’ve gone on to win five of those games says something about the character in the side, but they can’t expect to come back every time they give a team a couple of tries’ start and that’s the biggest area they need to fix up.

Cameron Smith is one of the players who has taken captaincy duties for Rhinos this year. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com.

2: Leigh were close to faultless in the opening half an hour, but then began to tire and make mistakes.

After being fortunate to trail by only 10 at the interval, Leeds had enough pressure to win the game in the second-half and there’s clearly nothing wrong with their fitness, but the execution was poor and - in coach speak - they ‘chased the scoreboard’ too much.

Their game-management has let them down at times this season and it would make sense to announce a full-time captain.

Josh Charnley breaks away from Rhinos' James McDonnell. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com.

3: After 10 games, Leeds’ record of five wins, five defeats and a minus-two points difference is a fair reflection of where they are as a team.

They look like a good side about half the time and very ordinary, at best, the rest. The difference between them and the likes of Warrington, Wigan and even surprise package Hull KR is those teams perform at their best more often and for longer.

Inconsistency is expected from young players, but some of the more experienced team members need to do far better.

4: It’s disappointing to lose to Leigh, but - in terms of result - no disgrace. They are a good side, with in-form players including Josh Charnley, Edwin Ipape and John Asiata and will be on the fringe of the top-six race.

Their pre-match is good, if maybe a bit over the top; they have come on in leaps and bounds since their last spell in Super League and look to be building for a long stay.

5: Rhinos have eight senior players, including both halves, out of contract at the end of this season.

To a large extent, this still isn’t coach Rohan Smith’s side and there’s an opportunity coming for him to change that.