Legend Kevin Sinfield watches Leeds Rhinos train as announcement made on England rugby union future
Sinfield was at Rhinos’ Kirkstall training base when Rhinos resumed pre-season on Thursday after a Christmas and new year break. His 19-year-old son Jack Sinfield was among the players training, along with Australian centre Paul Momiorovski who arrived in England on Wednesday to begin a two-year contract.
Sinfield was the most successful captain in Leeds’ history, also had a spell as Rhinos’ director of rugby and retains close links with the club despite switching codes to join Leicester Tigers’ backroom staff in 2021. He was made a CBE for his charity work on behalf of motor neuron disease sufferers in the 2024 New Year Honours.
The seven-time Grand Final-winning captain has been part of the England rugby union team’s coaching staff since December, 2022, but will step down after the summer tour to Japan and New Zealand. Before he moves on he will take charge of individual skills and work with the kickers, having previously overseen the defence.
Coach Steve Borthwick said: “Kevin, after the World Cup, had a period of reflection, like every member of the management team did. Kev has decided that longer-term he’s going to head in a different direction away from the England rugby team.
“He’s going to work with the team through the Six Nations and through the summer tour. Ahead of the autumn series he will move away from the team and in a different direction.”
Borthwick said Sinfield has not revealed what he plans to do next, but stressed: “I’m just grateful he added so much value over these 12 months and that he’s going to stay with the team for the Six Nations and the summer tour.
“Through this first 12 months, Kev’s role and what he has added as we’ve reset the team, you can’t overstate the value he’s brought, what he has done and the relationships he has built. I’ve changed his role to skills and he will be working specifically on catch-pass skills with the kickers and goalkickers, which he does so very well.”