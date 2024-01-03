Here's when Leeds Rhinos' new Australian signing Paul Momirovski will arrive and begin training
Momirovski, a centre recruited from Sydney Roosters, is due to arrive in England today (Wednesday) and will train with Rhinos for the first time tomorrow, when they return from their Christmas/new year break.
The 27-year-old Australian made his NRL debut for the Roosters in 2018 before moving to Wests Tigers the following year. He then spent a season each at Melbourne Storm and Penrith - playing in the Panthers’ 2021 Grand Final triumph - and returned to his first top-flight club two years ago.
A shoulder injury restricted Momirovski to just three appearances last year, after 19 in each of the two previous seasons. He got married in Australia over Christmas, delaying his arrival in England, but has been training with the Roosters.
He is likely to feature in Rhinos’ final pre-season match, at home to Hull KR for James Donaldson’s testimonial, on Sunday, February 4. He could also be available for the trip to Bradford Bulls seven days earlier, though coach Rohan Smith has said he plans to field a mainly young team that afternoon.