Here's when Leeds Rhinos' new Australian signing Paul Momirovski will arrive and begin training

The date for new signing Paul Momirovski’s first training session with Leeds Rhinos has been confirmed.

Paul Momirovski celebrates scoring for Sydney Roosters against Canberra Raiders in June, 2022. Picture by Mark Nolan/Getty Images.

Momirovski, a centre recruited from Sydney Roosters, is due to arrive in England today (Wednesday) and will train with Rhinos for the first time tomorrow, when they return from their Christmas/new year break.

The 27-year-old Australian made his NRL debut for the Roosters in 2018 before moving to Wests Tigers the following year. He then spent a season each at Melbourne Storm and Penrith - playing in the Panthers’ 2021 Grand Final triumph - and returned to his first top-flight club two years ago.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rhinos are due to resume training at their Kirkstall base on Thursday. Picture by James Hardisty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A shoulder injury restricted Momirovski to just three appearances last year, after 19 in each of the two previous seasons. He got married in Australia over Christmas, delaying his arrival in England, but has been training with the Roosters.