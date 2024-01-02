Leeds Rhinos import Matt Frawley makes 'great players' prediction as young halves impress
Frawley, an off-season signing from Canberra Raiders, made his first appearance for Leeds in the 41-22 Boxing Day win over Wakefield Trinity, when he was paired with 19-year-old Jack Sinfield in the halves. The Australian played three-quarters of the game before being replaced by academy stand-off Fergus McCormack, who is just 17.
Sinfield kicked six conversions from seven attempts, landed a drop goal and created a late try for prop Tom Nicholson-Watton and Frawley said he has been impressed with both youngsters. “Jack has an old head on young shoulders,” he said. “He plays really direct and knows the game. He is going to be a great player in the future - he is a great player and he is going to go from strength to strength.
“Fergie hasn’t played a lot of rugby league, he is really raw, but he has got massive talent and most importantly, he wants to get better and wants to learn. I think they are two players who are going to be big parts of Leeds going forward and hopefully I can help them develop and pass a few things on to them.”
The new season will be Frawley’s eighth in senior rugby and he has more than 50 NRL appearances under his belt with Canterbury Bulldogs and Canberra, as well as a season in Super League at Huddersfield Giants in 2019.
“That’s what it’s all about,” he said of the opportunity to help bring through Leeds’ young halves. I am trying to teach them a few things and learn off them; you can always learn off young fellas as well.
“It is not just what I do on the field at the weekend, it is about helping young players come through. I want to have an influence on them so they can take the club forward in the future.”
Rhinos showed some positive signs in the Christmas fixture, despite trailing 16-0 early on and 22-6 at half-time to their Championship visitors. Reflecting on their opening pre-season hit out, Frawley admitted: “The first half was really disappointing.
“A couple of little things went against us and we probably got out-enthused a bit, but the response was awesome in the second half. I think we showed what we can do in parts of the game so we have to try and harness that energy going into round one.
“You want to win every game and it [Boxing Day] is a traditional game; it’s not just a trial match, it’s a game that means a lot to a lot of people so it was good to get a hit out and get a win and we’ll move on to the next.”
On a personal note, Frawley reckons he will be better for having had an hour on the field with his new teammates, though his first-choice half-back partner Brodie Croft was unavailable. He described his own performance as “not too bad” and insisted: “Trials are a time to get some rust out. A new club and new environment is going to take a bit of time to get used to , but I was solid and got through injury-free, which is the main thing.”
Frawley is familiar with English conditions and the style of play after his time with Huddersfield Giants. He arrived at Leeds in November and stressed: “The club has been awesome and made the transition easy for me. I can’t fault anyone here. Hopefully it translates into performances.”
The Boxing Day game was played under laws amendments including penalties to replace set-restarts for infringements within 40 metres of the team in possession’s goal line and players being instructed to regain their feet and make a “genuine attempt” to play the ball with a foot.
The RFL are keen for a tidier ruck this season and Frawley reckons that will suit the way he wants to play. He said: “I think there’ll be a bit of a transition, but the game flowed okay. There were a few errors and a few penalties and it’s going to be an adjustment period. As a team you want to get a bit of flow and consistency in the game and a bit of fatigue. I think it is going to be beneficial for the game.”