Leeds Rhinos icons Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield have both received a New Year’s honour, but not the knighthood fans had hoped for.

The former players, who have become household names for their campaigning work on behalf of motor neurone disease (MND) sufferers since Burrow was diagnosed with the terminal illness in 2019, have each been made a CBE (Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire).It is the third honour for Sinfield who was awarded an MBE in 2014 as recognition for his outstanding playing career which saw him lead Rhinos to seven Super League titles and the Challenge Cup and World Club Challenge twice, as well as captaining England.

Sinfield was known as ‘Sir Kev’ by Rhinos fans during his playing days and pressure has grown for him and Burrow to be knighted for their work in the MND community, including an online petition which has attracted more than 35,000 names. CBE is one level below a knighthood, which could be awarded in the future.

Rhinos legends Rob Burrow, left and Kevin Sinfield have been honoured in recognition of their campaigning work for MND causes. Picture by Leeds Rhinos.

The pair hope to have a joint-investiture after plans for them to receive their 2021 medals together were scuppered when Burrow was taken ill. Speaking after the awards were confirmed, Burrow said he was “honoured to receive the CBE on behalf of the MND community”.

He said: “It is always pleasing to have another opportunity to bang the drum for the whole community and ensure those living with MND are remembered, especially at this time of year. I would like to thank my wonderful wife Lindsey and my entire family for their support, without which I would be unable to do the campaigning work I have done for care and research to fight this terrible disease.”

Burrow added: “I am particularly pleased my good friend Kevin Sinfield is also receiving a CBE. I hope Kevin and I can go to the Palace together in the new year to enjoy another special occasion together again. I would like to wish everyone a happy new year and all the best for 2024.”

Earlier this month Sinfield completed seven ultra-marathons in as many different cities during one week, raising £1m for MND causes and taking the total pledged through four annual endurance challenges to more than £15m. But he vowed: “When you think what we have done over the last few years, it is not about getting honours. It is about the MND community. I feel like I’m the one getting singled out, but it has been a real team effort from everybody. I can’t do it on my own, I need everybody to do their bit and it’s been an incredible journey.”

Kevin Sinfield carries his former teammate over the finish line of the 2023 Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon at AMT Headingley last May. Picture by Matthew Merrick/Leeds Rhinos.

Sinfield, who is now an assistant-coach with the England rugby union team, added: “I certainly was not expecting the award and this has never been about any recognition. This is about raising money and awareness for the MND community and fighting for Rob, so I feel very humbled by the whole thing.