Leeds Rhinos legend Danny McGuire insists his first return to AMT Headingley as Castleford Tigers coach is “not about me”.

A derby win at Leeds would be the perfect way for McGuire - who took charge in pre-season, assisted by another former Rhinos hero Brett Delaney - to get off the mark following three successive defeats. But with Tigers reeling from a 46-6 drubbing at home by St Helens last week, his focus is entirely on getting a response from his team.

“I played a long time there and I wouldn’t change anything,” McGuire said of Leeds. “I love the club and everything we achieved, but my job at the moment is to prepare my players to go there and play well. There will be talk about me, but it is about the teams and the players and them showcasing what they are about.”

Castleford Tigers' coach Danny McGuire. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

McGuire - an eight-time Betfred Super League champion with Rhinos - was a player and then assistant-coach at Hull KR after leaving Leeds. He moved to Tigers ahead of last season, as assistant to then-boss Craig Lingard. Despite seeing his side knocked out of the Challenge Cup by Championship Bradford Bulls and beaten in their opening two Super League matches, McGuire insisted: “I am loving it, really enjoying the challenge.

“There’s lots of things to get stuck into here and we are working hard. We are trying to get the players prepared to represent the club and the badge and do it justice. It is a local derby at Headingley and they shouldn’t need me shouting and screaming, trying to motivate them - it should all come from within this week.”

Of Leeds, McGuire said: “They look a tough team and one that’s working hard for each other. If anything doesn’t quite go your way you have got to be able to adapt and be resilient and find a way. Leeds showed that last week [in an injury-hit win at Salford Red Devils], with their commitment to each other.

“It is going to be a big challenge for us and I can’t see any reason why we can’t be motivated and ready to go there and play well. It has come on the back of a not-great performance, it’s at Headingley, which is a great place to play and it’s a really tough challenge, so we’re looking forward to it.”