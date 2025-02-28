Squads have been named for Leeds Rhinos’ home derby with Castleford Tigers on Sunday.

Rhinos coach Brad Arthur has made two changes to the 21-man he named ahead of last week’s win at Salford Red Devils. Prop Mikolaj Oledzki returns after concussion and scrum-half Jack Sinfield is included after missing Rhinos’ two Betfred Super League games so far with a bruised foot.

Stand-off Brodie Croft (concussion) and loose-forward Cameron Smith (ankle) drop out after being injured against Salford. Full-back Alfie Edgell, last week’s 18th man, retains his place in the squad, alongside Tom Nicholson-Watton, Ethan Clark-Wood and Jack Smith, who didn’t feature in the matchday side.

Mikolaj Oledzki is back in Leeds Rhinos' squad after recovering from concussion. Picture by Tony Johnson.

The only change to Tigers’ initial 21 sees forward George Hill drafted in to replace prop Liam Watts, who was released from his contract on Thursday. Watts did not play in last week’s home defeat by St Helens. The other unused squad members from that game, ex-Rhinos full-back Luke Hooley, three-quarter Josh Simm and prop Dan Okoro, retain their place.

Rhinos’ 21-man squad is: Harry Newman, Ash Handley, Ryan Hall, Matt Frawley, Mikolaj Oledzki, Andy Ackers, Keenan Palasia, James Bentley, James McDonnell, Jarrod O'Connor, Sam Lisone, Morgan Gannon, Cooper Jenkins, Jake Connor, Tom Holroyd, Jack Sinfield, Alfie Edgell, Tom Nicholson-Watton, Riley Lumb, Ethan Clark Wood, Jack Smith.

Castleford Tigers’ initial squad is: Tex Hoy, Zac Cini, Sam Wood, Innes Senior, Daejarn Asi, Liam Horne, George Lawler, Jeremiah Simbiken, Alex Mellor, Joe Westerman, Judah Rimbu, George Griffin, Luke Hooley, Josh Hodson, Muizz Mustapha, Sylvester Namo, Fletcher Rooney, Josh Simm, George Hill, Dan Okoro, Lee Kershaw.