Leeds Rhinos Women's Super League fixtures 2025
Rhinos begin their Betfred Women’s Super League campaign away to Challenge Cup holders St Helens on Saturday, May 17. Saints’ side could include Caitlin Casey, Shona Hoyle and Amy Hardcastle who joined them from Leeds in November.
Rhinos visit Grand Final winners York Valkyrie a week later and open their home schedule against the other member of the competition’s big four, Wigan Warriors, in round three on Saturday, May 31.
Rhinos finished second in the table this year, behind St Helens who also beat them at Wembley. York were third and won at AMT Headingley in a play-off semi-final, while Wigan ended in fourth place.
Six of Leeds’ seven home games are due to be played in succession from May 31-July 20. After four matches on the road, the curtain comes down on their league campaign against York on Sunday, September 14.
The top-four on the table will play-off on Sunday, September 21, for a place in the title decider - at the home ground of the highest-ranked club - two weeks later. Super League clubs begin their Challenge Cup campaign on the weekend of April 5/6, with the final returning to Wembley on Saturday, June 7.
April
Sat 5/Sun 6 Challenge Cup tbc
May
Sat 17 St Helens A 2pm
Sun 25 York Valkyrie A noon
Sat 31 Wigan Warriors H noon
June
Sat 7 Challenge Cup final Wembley 11.45am
Sun 15 Warrington Wolves H to be confirmed
Sun 22 Barrow Raiders H tbc
Fri 27 Leigh Leopards H 5.15pm
July
Fri 11 St Helens H 5.30pm
Sun 20 Huddersfield Giants H tbc
Sun 27 Wigan Warriors A 2pm
August
Sun 17 Barrow Raiders A noon
Sun 24 Leigh Leopards A tbc
Sun 31 Warrington Wolves A noon
September
Sun 7 Huddersfield Giants A 2pm
Sun 14 York Valkyrie H tbc
Sun 21 Play-off semi-finals tbc