Leeds Rhinos’ women face the toughest possible start to their 2025 Super League season.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rhinos begin their Betfred Women’s Super League campaign away to Challenge Cup holders St Helens on Saturday, May 17. Saints’ side could include Caitlin Casey, Shona Hoyle and Amy Hardcastle who joined them from Leeds in November.

Rhinos visit Grand Final winners York Valkyrie a week later and open their home schedule against the other member of the competition’s big four, Wigan Warriors, in round three on Saturday, May 31.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A devastated Evie Cousins after Leeds Rhinos' loss to York Valkyrie in this year's Betfred Women's Super League semi-finals at AMT Headingley. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Rhinos finished second in the table this year, behind St Helens who also beat them at Wembley. York were third and won at AMT Headingley in a play-off semi-final, while Wigan ended in fourth place.

Six of Leeds’ seven home games are due to be played in succession from May 31-July 20. After four matches on the road, the curtain comes down on their league campaign against York on Sunday, September 14.

The top-four on the table will play-off on Sunday, September 21, for a place in the title decider - at the home ground of the highest-ranked club - two weeks later. Super League clubs begin their Challenge Cup campaign on the weekend of April 5/6, with the final returning to Wembley on Saturday, June 7.

April

Sat 5/Sun 6 Challenge Cup tbc

May

Sat 17 St Helens A 2pm

Sun 25 York Valkyrie A noon

Sat 31 Wigan Warriors H noon

June

Sat 7 Challenge Cup final Wembley 11.45am

Sun 15 Warrington Wolves H to be confirmed

Sun 22 Barrow Raiders H tbc

Fri 27 Leigh Leopards H 5.15pm

July

Fri 11 St Helens H 5.30pm

Sun 20 Huddersfield Giants H tbc

Sun 27 Wigan Warriors A 2pm

August

Sun 17 Barrow Raiders A noon

Sun 24 Leigh Leopards A tbc

Sun 31 Warrington Wolves A noon

September

Sun 7 Huddersfield Giants A 2pm

Sun 14 York Valkyrie H tbc

Sun 21 Play-off semi-finals tbc