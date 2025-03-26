Leeds Rhinos Women sign England international from Super League champions

Leeds Rhinos have signed an England international from Women’s Super League champions York Valkyrie.

She added: “There are some familiar faces here, like Liv Whitehead and Grace Field, who I know from York, but all the girls are friendly, so it's been easy to bond with everybody. I think learning has always been a big part of my game, so it will be nice to apply everything I have learned so far in my career and also to be a voice for some of the younger players who have just started, because they're very talented. It will be great to watch them grow and for myself to grow alongside them too.” Rhinos’ interim coach Leon Crick said: “Lacey has proven herself at the highest level in Women’s Super League and we are pleased to be able to bring someone with her experience into this squad. She has played in big games and has the kind of quality you need within your squad to keep competition for places high. She has already fitted in well with the rest of the team and we are excited by what she can do in 2025.”