Leeds Rhinos Women sign England international from Super League champions
Second-rower Lacey Owen, 24, began her career with hometown club Castleford Tigers and is a back-to-back Grand Final winner with York. She made her international debut with England at AMT Headingley last autumn, coming off the bench to score a try against Wales.
Owen is Rhinos’ third signing ahead of the new season, which opens with a Betfred Women’s Challenge Cup tie against Leigh Leopards at AMT Headingley on Saturday, April 5. The two previous additions are both half-backs, Tally Bryer from Featherstone Rovers and former New South Wales State of Origin half-back Melanie Howard.
“I’m pleased to be joining Leeds, it's a fresh start for myself and I can't wait for the season to start,” Owen said. “I loved playing for York, but this was a chance to challenge myself in a new environment and give me a new perspective on myself as a player.
“I want to become the best player I can and Leeds has a lot to offer. The girls are great, so it'll be nice to push myself around a new group. It’s very professional and everybody has been welcoming. “
She added: “There are some familiar faces here, like Liv Whitehead and Grace Field, who I know from York, but all the girls are friendly, so it's been easy to bond with everybody. I think learning has always been a big part of my game, so it will be nice to apply everything I have learned so far in my career and also to be a voice for some of the younger players who have just started, because they're very talented. It will be great to watch them grow and for myself to grow alongside them too.” Rhinos’ interim coach Leon Crick said: “Lacey has proven herself at the highest level in Women’s Super League and we are pleased to be able to bring someone with her experience into this squad. She has played in big games and has the kind of quality you need within your squad to keep competition for places high. She has already fitted in well with the rest of the team and we are excited by what she can do in 2025.”
