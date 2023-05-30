The second-rower was facing a two-match ban after being charged by the RFL’s match review panel with grade D punching in last Friday’s Betfred Super League defeat by St Helens.

McDonnell was sent-off by referee Liam Moore, based on a report from a touch judge, and charged on the basis of evidence from the match officials.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sky TV’s coverage of the game did not show a punch and Rhinos were able to prove Saints’ Jonny Lomax was bleeding before his clash with McDonnell.

James McDonnell in action against Wakefield earlier this season. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Rhinos appealed and judge Sarah Wright, who chaired Tuesday’s operation rules tribunal, explained why the ban was overturned.

She said: “We directed ourselves in accordance with the appropriate burden and standard of proof, namely that the compliance manager bears the burden of proof and has to establish that the misconduct has occurred to the reasonable satisfaction of the tribunal bearing in mind the seriousness of the allegation.

“The standard of proof is greater than a mere balance of probability, but less than proof beyond a reasonable doubt.

James McDonnell is now available for Saturday's Magic Weekend derby against Castleford and the following week's game at Wakefield Trinity. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We reviewed footage including a substantial amount of footage that had not been broadcast and footage which had not been seen by the match review panel.

“The player together with Matt Cook [Leeds Rhinos’ general manager] took us through a detailed analysis of the footage. It showed beyond doubt that Jonny Lomax was injured and bleeding heavily before the incident involving James McDonnell.

“No punch can be seen on the footage and it was conceded by the RFL compliance manager on behalf of the match review panel that the footage was inconclusive.

“We were able to view the incident from a number of angles and did not see a punch thrown. We accept entirely that the touch judge was genuinely certain that at the time he saw a punch.

Zane Tetevano is back in contention for Rhinos after a ban. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However, he was not able to point out the punch on the footage. We cannot rule out the fact that he may have been genuinely mistaken and therefore cannot be satisfied to the appropriate standard that a punch was thrown and we allow the appeal.”

McDonnell had risked the two-game penalty being increased had the tribunal decided his appeal was frivolous. The ban would have ruled him out of Saturday’s game and the derby at Wakefield Trinity eight days later.

The ruling is a major boost for Rhinos who have lost Harry Newman, Aidan Sezer and Morgan Gannon from last week’s team through injury.