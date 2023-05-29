Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Disciplinary news as three players charged from Leeds Rhinos v St Helens, Hull KR man also hit

The RFL’s match review panel have charged three players with offences in Leeds Rhinos’ golden-point loss to St Helens.
By Peter Smith
Published 22nd May 2023, 14:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th May 2023, 17:03 BST

Rhinos forward James McDonnell has been handed a two-game penalty notice for grade D punching after being sent-off late in last Friday’s 13-12 golden-point defeat.

The panel’s notes describe the incident, which was not clear on Sky TV’s live coverage of the match, as “one-on-one – contact to the head”.

McDonnell was the second Rhinos man sent off in as many Betfred Super League matches, following Zane Tetevano’s dismissal at Wigan Warriors two weeks earlier.

St Helens' Sione Mata'utia. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com.St Helens' Sione Mata'utia. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com.
Fellow second-rower Tetevano has now completed a two-match suspension, but McDonnell’s penalty notice means he will miss Saturday’s Magic Weekend derby against Castleford Tigers and the trip to Wakefield Trinity eight days later. He was also fined £250.

Rhinos centre Nene Macdonald and St Helens second-row Sione Mata’utia were also charged.

Macdonald faces no further action for grade A “off the ball contact”. Mata’utia, who was sin-binned, received a £250 fine for grade A dangerous contact.

Rhinos' Nene MacDonald looks dejected after the golden-point loss to St Helens. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.Rhinos' Nene MacDonald looks dejected after the golden-point loss to St Helens. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
Other players charged following Super League round 13 were Hull KR’s Sauaso Sue for grade A “raising knee in tackle” against Wigan and Salford Red Devils’ ex-Leeds forward King Vuniyayawa, over a grade B high tackle at home to Hull FC. Both were fined £250.

Rhinos' James McDonnell. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.Rhinos' James McDonnell. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.
