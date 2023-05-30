Leeds Rhinos news as Aidan Sezer injury timescale confirmed, plus Harry Newman and Morgan Gannon update
Sezer was one of three Rhinos players injured in the first half of last Friday’s 13-12 extra-time defeat by St Helens.
He limped off after just five minutes and coach Smith told the Yorkshire Evening Post he will be out of action for six weeks with a hamstring issue.
Centre Harry Newman suffered a similar injury and Morgan Gannon, who was filling-in for Blake Austin at stand-off, was in a protective boot following the game after damaging an ankle. Smith said both face “further review with consultants this week”.
Newman underwent surgery twice last season and was restricted to just seven appearances because of a series of hamstring problems.
Austin (calf muscle) is expected to miss Saturday’s derby against Castleford Tigers in Newcastle.
Prop Sam Lisone is on the casualty list with a similar issue and winger David Fusitu’a (ankle) also remains sidelined.
Leeds have doubts over two other players, second-row James Bentley and half-back Jack Sinfield, because of concussion.
The club have until noon today (Tuesday) to decide whether to appeal back-rower James McDonnell’s two-match suspension. He was sent-off late in the defeat to Saints and charged by the RFL’s match review panel with grade D punching.