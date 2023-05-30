Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Details of Tina Turner’s funeral revealed by former aide
Fashion retailer to open 13 new UK stores in 2023 - list of locations
UK supermarket price rises ‘hit new high’ due to coffee & chocolate
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding
Hundreds of customers frustrated as Sky broadband goes down across UK
Met Office predict how long UK will enjoy warm weather

Leeds Rhinos news as Aidan Sezer injury timescale confirmed, plus Harry Newman and Morgan Gannon update

Leeds Rhinos scrum-half Aidan Sezer is facing a long injury layoff, coach Rohan Smith has confirmed.
By Peter Smith
Published 30th May 2023, 09:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th May 2023, 11:17 BST

Sezer was one of three Rhinos players injured in the first half of last Friday’s 13-12 extra-time defeat by St Helens.

He limped off after just five minutes and coach Smith told the Yorkshire Evening Post he will be out of action for six weeks with a hamstring issue.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Centre Harry Newman suffered a similar injury and Morgan Gannon, who was filling-in for Blake Austin at stand-off, was in a protective boot following the game after damaging an ankle. Smith said both face “further review with consultants this week”.

Aidan Sezer is tackled by St Helens' Jonny Lomax and Konrad Hurrell. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.Aidan Sezer is tackled by St Helens' Jonny Lomax and Konrad Hurrell. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
Aidan Sezer is tackled by St Helens' Jonny Lomax and Konrad Hurrell. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
Read More
Read more: Leeds Rhinos talking points: Rohan Smith's injury woes, Corey Johnson...

Newman underwent surgery twice last season and was restricted to just seven appearances because of a series of hamstring problems.

Austin (calf muscle) is expected to miss Saturday’s derby against Castleford Tigers in Newcastle.

Prop Sam Lisone is on the casualty list with a similar issue and winger David Fusitu’a (ankle) also remains sidelined.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Leeds have doubts over two other players, second-row James Bentley and half-back Jack Sinfield, because of concussion.

The club have until noon today (Tuesday) to decide whether to appeal back-rower James McDonnell’s two-match suspension. He was sent-off late in the defeat to Saints and charged by the RFL’s match review panel with grade D punching.

Related topics:Aidan SezerHarry NewmanMorgan GannonJames McDonnellRhinosSt Helens