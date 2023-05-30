McDonnell received a two-game penalty notice from the RFL’s match review panel after they charged him with a grade D punch in last Friday’s 13-12 loss to St Helens.

The second-rower – who was sent-off in the 77th minute, following a touch judge’s report to referee Liam Moore – will face a disciplinary tribunal this afternoon (Tuesday).

The panel’s notes described the punch as “one-on-one – contact to the head”. The incident was not caught on Sky TV’s live coverage of the game and the evidence against McDonnell comes from the match officials.

James McDonnell has been in impressive form for Rhinos, including this try against Huddersfield last month. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

If the punishment stands, McDonnell will miss Saturday’s Magic Weekend showdown with Castleford Tigers in Newcastle and the trip to Wakefield Trinity eight days later.

McDonnell risks having his ban increased if the tribunal decide his appeal is ‘frivolous’, which happened three times when Rhinos challenged match review panel charges last year.