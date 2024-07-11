Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Acting-boss Chev Walker feels Leeds Rhinos showed signs of the team they can be in Thursday’s 30-18 defeat at Warrington Wolves.

Watched by new head-coach Brad Arthur, who arrived in England just six hours before kick-off, Rhinos were out-scored five tries to four, after trailing 12-0 inside five minutes.

The disastrous start was compounded by an equally poor ending to the opening period when Warrington added another two converted tries, but - other than that - there was little to choose between the teams.

Walker, who will be one of Arthur’s assistants, alongside Scott Grix, felt the performance was “full of spirit”, but admitted the start cost his men any chance of a win. “We spoke about starting well,” he said.

Leeds Rhinos' Sam Lisone is tackled by Adam Holroyd in Thursday's 30-18 loss at Warrington Wolves. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

“We didn’t start well last week [in an extra-time win over London Broncos] and kind of carried the baggage over. It cost us in the end, but we showed something there. We were in it after that, but then a couple of soft tries again put ourselves back two steps.

“There’s enough in there, there is a team in there; it’s just finding that little bit of belief and grit to stay disciplined and professional about the start of the game. When you go 12-0 down, it feels different and compounding it with ill-discipline and missed tackles saps you of energy.

“But then they found energy when they got a sniff and felt like they could do something. It’s there, it’s just mindset and finding ways to tune in right from the get-go.”

Arthur took a watching brief, but will be in charge as Rhinos prepare for the visit of Hull KR a week on Saturday. Walker said: “He has come in with a clean slate for all of us, staff and players.

Newly appointed head-coach Brad Arthur watched Leeds Rhinos for the first time in Thursday's 30-18 loss at Warrington Wolves, just hours after arriving from Australia. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

“We will all support him, we want what’s best for the club and I’m looking forward to working with him and getting ready for the next one. First impressions, he seems like a really good bloke.”

Jack Sinfield started at scrum-half in place of Matt Frawley and the caretaker boss confirmed that was a selection decision, rather than an injury. “I spoke to Frawls, it is more looking after him,” he said.

“His kicking game wasn’t great last week and he admitted that himself. I just thought with Brad coming in it was a decent opportunity for him to reset his mind and pick up on Monday in a good spot.

A dejected Brodie Croft after Leeds Rhinos' defeat at Warringtoin Wolves. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

“He is a team player, he wants what’s best for the team. That’s probably why, at times, he has over-tried. He is a great bloke and a really good teammate. Jack has been working on his game for a few weeks so it was right for both parties, I feel.”

Leeds finished with 15 fit players after losing substitute forward Mickael Goudemand to a shoulder injury in the first half and 19-year-old centre Ned McCormack with a hip problem after he touched down soon after the break. Walker said: “They will get assessed. Hopefully they are not long-term.”