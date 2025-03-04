Leeds Rhinos news: verdict announced after Tom Holroyd disciplinary hearing

By Peter Smith
Published 4th Mar 2025, 20:24 BST
Updated 4th Mar 2025, 21:25 BST

A disciplinary tribunal has reached its verdict on Leeds Rhinos forward Tom Holroyd.

The front-rower was facing a ban of at least six matches after being charged by the RFL’s match review panel with grade E dangerous contact during last Sunday’s win over Castleford. He was accused of twisting one of Tigers prop George HIll’s arms as the Leeds man tried to free himself from a tackle.

Grade E charges are the most serious level of offence and mean an automatic referral to a disciplinary tribunal, but tonight’s (Tuesday) hearing reduced the grade to D and issued 12 penalty points. That means Holroyd – who admitted the offence but challenged the grading - is suspended for two games and will miss Saturday’s visit to Catalans Dragons plus the Betfred Challenge Cup tie at St Helens the following Friday.

Leeds Rhinos' Tom Holroyd. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.Leeds Rhinos' Tom Holroyd. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.
Leeds Rhinos' Tom Holroyd. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

Holroyd, who is out of contract at the end of this season, made just six appearances in 2024, but has featured in Rhinos’ four competitive games this year. His ban could be an opportunity for Tom Nicholson-Watton who has yet to play in Super League this term, but was 18th man against Castleford.

