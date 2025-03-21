Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors casualty list: players ruled out & likely return dates

By Peter Smith
Published 21st Mar 2025, 17:00 BST
Leeds Rhinos and Wigan Warriors have both lost a key player for Saturday’s AMT Headingley showdown.

The sides both picked up a long-term injury during a Betfred Challenge Cup defeat last weekend. Wigan also have a doubt over full-back Jai Field, but he has been named in their initial squad along with winger Abbas Miski following a two-game layoff.

Scrum-half Matt Frawley is back in contention for Leeds after concussion and prop Tom Holroyd is available following a two-match suspension, but two of their top-20 squad numbers remain on the casualty list, alongside several fringe players. Here’s who is definitely ruled out and when they could be back on the field.

1. Andy Ackers (Rhinos)

1. Andy Ackers (Rhinos)

Rhinos' first-choice hooker suffered a torn hamstring against St Helens last week and will be sidelined for up to three months, so is expected back in June. Photo: Tony Johnson

2. Ethan Havard (Wigan)

2. Ethan Havard (Wigan)

The prop pulled a hamstring in training at the start of February, with an estimated time frame of ‘a few months'. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

3. Adam Keighran (Wigan)

3. Adam Keighran (Wigan)

The centre battled through last weekend's Challenge Cup loss to Hull FC, but was later diagnosed with a medial collateral ligament injury and is expected to be off the field for eight-10 weeks. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

4. Ben Littlewood

4. Ben Littlewood

The 20-year-old forward underwent surgery on a hamstring injury early in pre-season. He is a couple of months away from being available for selection. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

5. Ned McCormack

5. Ned McCormack

The rookie centre hasn’t played since suffering hamstring damage in the act of scoring against Warrington last July. He has had an operation and could be sidelined for the entire season. Photo: Tony Johnson

6. Fergus McCormack

6. Fergus McCormack

The teenage half-back has a hamstring injury and no return date has been given. Photo: Tony Johnson

